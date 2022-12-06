ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits over customers falsely arrested

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Car rental giant Hertz announced a $168 million settlement to resolve numerous lawsuits against the company by customers who claim they were wrongly detained for driving stolen vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3993AR_0jZb7g7Y00
Car rental giant Hertz announced a $168 million settlement to resolve numerous lawsuits against the company by customers who claim they were wrongly detained for driving stolen vehicles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 364 lawsuits allege Hertz falsely reported stolen vehicles, resulting in the arrests of customers who had rented them. According to a news release from Hertz, the settlement will resolve 95% of the pending claims against it.

The settlement will be paid by the end of the year, Hertz said.

"As I have said since joining Hertz earlier this year, my intention is to lead a company that puts the customer first. In resolving these claims, we are holding ourselves to that objective," said Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz.

"While we will not always be perfect, the professionals at Hertz will continue to work every day to provide best-in-class service to the tens of millions of people we serve each year."

Some of the claimants say they spent time in jail or were arrested at gunpoint because of the false theft reports.

Many of the arrests came after customers extended their rentals. Saleema Lovelace is one such case. Video of her January 2021 arrest circulated online. She is seen explaining to officers that she has proof of extending her rental on her phone.

"The car is not stolen. If you take my phone out and go in my email, they sent me my receipt," she told officers.

In an interview with News Nation posted in August, Lovelace said she still had marks on her arms from being handcuffed. Her receipt indicates she was arrested one day after paying her balance with Hertz, which was in excess of $3,900.

"To experience something like that, and especially as a woman and a Black woman with all White cops throwing you around with guns out like I'm a criminal, and it wasn't even a stolen vehicle," she said.

Hertz is the parent company of Dollar, Firefly and Thrifty car rental

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Hertz settles for $168M after customers were arrested over false stolen car reports

(CNN) - Hertz has agreed to pay out $168 million to some former customers over claims related to the company falsely reporting rental cars as stolen. The cases sometimes resulted in people being arrested, held at gunpoint by police and spending time in jail before the false reports were worked out.
TheStreet

Hertz Pays A Big Price for False Customer Theft Arrests

Hertz (HTZGQ) is probably getting off easy all things considered. The car rental company landed in hot water earlier this year after dozens of plaintiffs filed class action lawsuit against the company for having them arrested for stealing their vehicles. The problem of course was that the customers in question...
TheDailyBeast

Hertz to Pay $168M for Falsely Accusing Customers of Stealing Cars

Hertz plans to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits from hundreds of disgruntled customers who allege they were falsely accused of car theft, resulting in some cases of arrest, felony charges, and even imprisonment. The deal will lay to rest 364 claims, which the company said Monday constituted more than 95 percent of the complaints filed against Hertz Global Holdings since it filed for bankruptcy in 2020. In one complaint, a Mississippi man said he’d been jailed for six and a half months for missing a hearing after Hertz reported his vehicle—which he’d returned—as stolen; in another, a woman claimed she’d spent 37 days behind bars, missing her children’s nursery school graduation, after Hertz failed to properly record her rental extension. In April, CEO Stephen Scherr attributed the false theft reports to a glitch in the company’s systems, which wrongly recorded the vehicles as overdue when they had either been returned or were still legally being driven by unsuspecting customers, according to the Associated Press.Read it at NPR
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Motorious

Hertz Settles Car Theft Lawsuits

People who were arrested and more are getting a payout, finally…. As we covered before, a few dozen Hertz customers filed suit earlier this year after the rental company filed police reports stating those customers stole vehicles they rented. That has resulted in a torrent of negative publicity for the company, which is fighting against ride-sharing and car-sharing services after going through bankruptcy recently. It seems the pressure might have helped influence the decision to settle out of court rather than let the sordid details of innocent people being arrested for a crime they didn’t commit, allegedly.
Axios

Credit card charge disputes on the rise as consumers cheat businesses

Consumers are cheating businesses out of payments at increasing rates by fraudulently disputing credit card charges that they genuinely made. Driving the news: Incidents of "friendly fraud" are up anywhere from 20% to 30% in 2022 depending on the market, Visa chief risk officer Paul Fabara tells Axios. Why it...
New York Post

Woman had to use savings account after Nespresso makes unauthorized charge

A 23-year-old Sydney resident has been left “struggling” after Nespresso mistakenly took hundreds of dollars from her bank account due to an internal technical error. Raha Bonakdar said she was randomly fleeced of $370 [USD] on Wednesday and only realized on Thursday when she opened her phone banking app. “I was about to transfer some money somewhere and I opened my bank account and thought, ‘Wait a second, why am I missing $540 [$370 USD]?’,” Bonakdar told news.com.au. On closer inspection, she saw that on Wednesday at 2:19 pm, the amount had been withdrawn by Nespresso. “I was shocked. I couldn’t move,” she said,...
intheknow.com

Woman’s $50 gift card reduced to $22 because of hidden monthly service fees

TikToker Khean Pisey (@kheanpiseyy) made a PSA about hidden monthly service fees on gift cards after her $50 gift card decreased to $22. Viewers couldn’t believe that such surcharges were legal in the first place. @kheanpiseyy. THIS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL side note i forgot my wallet and was very...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy