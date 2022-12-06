Vince Velasquez Signs With Pirates

After one season with the White Sox, the righty journeyman is headed to Pittsburgh.

Vince Velasquez is heading from the AL Central to the NL Central. According to reports , the right-handed pitcher is in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal worth $3.15 million.

Velasquez spent the 2022 campaign with the Chicago White Sox after signing a one-year deal in March . Over the course of the season, the righty found himself in a variety of roles for the injury-plagued White Sox. From mop-up duty to high-leverage relief roles and nine starts, Velasquez was deployed in nearly every situation one can imagine.

In all, Velasquez tossed 75.1 innings in 27 appearances and posted a 4.78 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 25 walks. Somewhat impressively, Velasquez managed to tie his career-low hits per nine innings (H/9) rate during 2022 at 8.1. The last time he held opposing hitters to that rate came in his rookie season with the Houston Astros.

Vince Velasquez is no stranger to the National League. After spending most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, the 30-year-old is now headed back to the state of Pennsylvania for the 2023 season. He joins a Pirates club coming off of a 62-100 season that spent 2022 locked in a battle for the basement of not only the NL East but all of baseball.