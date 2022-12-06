ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spend, Spend, Spend: Cubs, Ricketts to Open Pocketbook

By Ron Luce
 2 days ago

After a season of Cubs fans hearing the team will spend before 2023, numerous sources have confirmed that Tom Ricketts has indeed opened the pocketbook for Jed Hoyer to acquire more talent.

What a refreshing set of reports for Chicago Cubs fans. After an underwhelming last few offseasons and a wild 2022 campaign, it is finally happening. According to reports from David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer , and even Scott Boras, the Cubs will be spenders this winter.

It's certainly one thing for local reporters to break such news that the team is spending. Hell, some might say that's strategic from an owner's perspective in order to look better to the general public. However, when Scott Boras, MLB's super agent, confirms that you are indeed prepared to start paying big time players, THAT'S a message that carries a ton of weight.

"The Tom Tom drum is finally beating again." That drum's reverb is beating through the soul's of every Cubs fan. As fans patiently wait and constantly refresh Twitter in hopes that Jeff Passan, Jon Heyman, Jon Morosi, or another notable reporter breaks some juicy news regarding the Cubs, the Cubs are talking to some big free agents. It's hard for the fans to hold in their excitement about the possibilities.

Where the Cubs will spend their money remains to be seen. However, after being linked to the likes of Kodai Senga and Xander Boegarts in recent days, belief in these spending reports becomes very real. The Cubs are targeting big free agents. This won't be a Daniel Descalso-like winter. Rather, this winter could feature multiple major names calling Wrigley Field their new home in 2023.

