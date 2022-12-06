ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Nia Long End 13-Year Relationship Amid Scandal

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 5 days ago
Paul Archuleta/Getty

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and his partner of 13 years, the actress Nia Long, are going their separate ways over his alleged affair with a female team staffer. The relationship troubles come three months after Udoka was suspended for the 2022-2023 NBA season for the relationship, according to The Athletic . “ The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” an anonymous source told People , confirming that the couple had ended things but remained “fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].” Udoka has stayed mostly mum on the scandal that shook his job and home life, save for a statement made in the immediate aftermath of the Celtic’s announcement that apologized to his team, the fans and his family, in that order. “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," Long said last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

NEW YORK CITY, NY
