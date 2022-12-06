ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Lawmakers DEMAND President Biden's Drag Queen Energy Official Sam Brinton RESIGN After Arrest For Stealing Woman's Luggage

By Connor Surmonte
 2 days ago
A group of GOP lawmakers penned a letter this week demanding the Department of Energy's Sam Brinton resign following the DOE official’s arrest for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 16 GOP lawmakers, led by Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde , penned the letter and sent it to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday.

In the letter, which was exclusively obtained by Daily Mail , Rep. Clyde and his fellow GOP lawmakers demanded Brinton resign after it was revealed the official – who is non-binary – was arrested over allegations they stole a woman’s luggage from a baggage claim carousel at Minneapolis–Saint Paul Airport in September.

“[W]e demand the resignation of Sam Brinton, and we implore you to set aside petty politics and appoint only the most qualified and dedicated individuals to influence America's energy sector,” part of Tuesday’s letter read.

“As an appointed official, Sam Brinton represents both your Department and the United States,” the letter continued. “It is simply not possible for an individual to represent American values and simultaneously violate the felony laws of the land.”

“Brinton's actions, along with your Department's lack of transparency when dealing with this matter, reflect poorly on the Department of Energy, and they raise concern as to the Biden Administration's priorities when appointing high-ranking officials,” the 16 GOP lawmakers, which included Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs , added.

“It is imperative that we do not allow a person charged with a felony to influence America's policies.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brinton recently admitted to “accidentally” taking another person’s $2,325 Vera Bradley suitcase from the baggage carousel on September 16.

Brinton’s confession came after the 34-year-old DOE Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition initially denied taking another passenger’s luggage from the Minnesota airport.

Even more surprising was the recently surfaced footage that showed Brinton using the stolen suitcase on a series of trips to and from Washington, D.C. in the days and weeks following the alleged theft.

“If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don't have clothes for another individual,” Brinton initially told police according to the complaint filed on October 27. “That was my clothes when I opened the bag.”

The complaint then indicated Brinton called the police back shortly thereafter and said they were not “completely honest” and “admitted to taking the blue bag.” Brinton also reportedly said they were “tired” at the time of the alleged theft and “accidentally” took the $2,353 Vera Bradley bag “thinking it was theirs.”

President Joe Biden ’s administration, as well as the DOE, have since come under fire for refusing to confirm whether Brinton is still being paid a government check despite their recent arrest and the fact Brinton has been on administrative leave for more than one month.

Brinton, who became the first non-binary person to accept a leadership position in federal government in June, faces a $10,000 fine and up to five years in prison if found guilty of the charges against them. A preliminary trial date has reportedly been scheduled for December 19.

Comments / 175

Greg Wisdom
2d ago

just imagine what might happen if ol joe appointed people to office because they were qualified for the position and not just in a position

Reply(15)
104
aka
2d ago

Joe Biden has been in a position for 50 years collecting checks. Hasn’t done anything of merit. Basically on welfare, doing nothing and collecting checks. So of course he is not qualified so he’s hiring a full cast of unqualified check recipients.

Reply
15
Tim H
2d ago

And we the people deserve stable and competent people in our employment. Obviously, your it is not the one.....

Reply
36
