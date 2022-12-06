ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driving Hire

On Tuesday, it was announced that Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 truck on a full-time basis for GMS Racing. He'll compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Caruth, 20, competed in the ARCA Menards Series last year. He finished third in points. In addition to competing in the...
Autoweek.com

10 Biggest Breaks That Defined the NHRA in 2022

The 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series was another one for the books. Brittany Force dazzled in Top Fuel, Erica Enders did it again in Pro Stock for another women-in-drag-racing milestone. Ron Capps won a title in his first year as an owner/driver in Funny Car, and Tony Stewart teased his fans by making his NHRA racing debut.
thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs Racing makes major NASCAR Xfinity announcement

Joe Gibbs Racing announced a major addition to its driver lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tuesday as Sammy Smith moves into a full-time role for the 2023 season. Smith will drive the No. 18 Toyota in all 33 Xfinity races next year. Jeff Meendering will serve as the team’s crew chief and Pilot Flying J will return as the car’s primary sponsor, along with Allstate Peterbilt, Renda Group, Sinclair Tractor, and Mobil 1.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Prominent Driver's Girlfriend

The NASCAR world is rejoicing at some great news from Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar on Wednesday evening. Hocevar revealed that his longtime girlfriend is officially cancer free today. "cancer is very tough thing to watch and can only imagine dealing first hand with it. however, my favorite person beat...
racer.com

Caruth lands Truck ride with GMS

Rajah Caruth will get the opportunity to be a full-time NASCAR national series driver in 2023 as GMS Racing has signed him to the No. 24 Chevrolet in the Craftsman Truck Series. Caruth joins Grant Enfinger and Daniel Dye in the three-truck GMS stable. The 20-year-old spent last season making...
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing Announces NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Crew Chief Lineup for the 2023 Season

No. 23 – Jeff Hensley. No surprises here, veteran Jeff Hensley will return to the top of the box and work with Grant Enfinger for their sixth season together. Hensley made news headlines in July when it was announced that he would be returning with Grant Enfinger for the remainder of the 2022 season, and once the change was made, results began to show. In nine races that season, Hensley was able to guide Enfinger to four top-fives and five top-10 finishes, including a thrilling victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It’s hard to beat the chemistry that he and Enfinger have built up over the years, which makes sense why the duo will continue their relationship leading into 2023.
FOX Sports

Daniel Suarez is ascending. He’s ready for his next NASCAR step

Purely from a racing standpoint, Daniel Suárez possibly didn't know how to feel bopping around Nashville last week. For a driver knocked out of the playoffs following the quarterfinal round and who finished 10th in the standings, it for sure was a solid year. But Suárez saw his teammate, Ross Chastain, make it to the championship round and finish second overall.
NBC Sports

John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023

John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...

