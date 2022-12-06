Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driving Hire
On Tuesday, it was announced that Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 truck on a full-time basis for GMS Racing. He'll compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Caruth, 20, competed in the ARCA Menards Series last year. He finished third in points. In addition to competing in the...
Autoweek.com
10 Biggest Breaks That Defined the NHRA in 2022
The 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series was another one for the books. Brittany Force dazzled in Top Fuel, Erica Enders did it again in Pro Stock for another women-in-drag-racing milestone. Ron Capps won a title in his first year as an owner/driver in Funny Car, and Tony Stewart teased his fans by making his NHRA racing debut.
thecomeback.com
Joe Gibbs Racing makes major NASCAR Xfinity announcement
Joe Gibbs Racing announced a major addition to its driver lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tuesday as Sammy Smith moves into a full-time role for the 2023 season. Smith will drive the No. 18 Toyota in all 33 Xfinity races next year. Jeff Meendering will serve as the team’s crew chief and Pilot Flying J will return as the car’s primary sponsor, along with Allstate Peterbilt, Renda Group, Sinclair Tractor, and Mobil 1.
Danny Stockman named crew chief for the No. 2 team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Rev Racing, and its’ technical alliance partner Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), named Danny Stockman as the crew chief for Nick Sanchez and the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet team for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). Stockman and the former No. 18 crew will lead Sanchez in his rookie...
Zachary Tinkle To Compete For 2023 ARCA East Championship with Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing
After racing with Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing team half of the 2022 ARCA Menards series races and accomplishing 9th place in the championship overall as a result, Zachary Tinkle and Fast Track Racing are pleased to announce that Tinkle will be competing for the ARCA Menards Series East Championship in 2023.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
Richard Childress Racing Announces Kyle Busch Sponsors For 2023 NASCAR Season
The Richard Childress Racing organization announced the lineup of sponsors that will back Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season today. Merch is being rolled out, and there are a lot of familiar names from last season’s No. 8 car to next season. Busch will carry some of the same partners that Tyler Reddick had in 2022.
NASCAR World Praying For Prominent Driver's Girlfriend
The NASCAR world is rejoicing at some great news from Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar on Wednesday evening. Hocevar revealed that his longtime girlfriend is officially cancer free today. "cancer is very tough thing to watch and can only imagine dealing first hand with it. however, my favorite person beat...
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WSSU student Rajah Caruth to race in 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A WSSU student was selected to join the GMS racing full-time lineup. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet as, "The Racing Ram" in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. After a busy season on the track, Caruth focused on ARCA Menards Series, where...
racer.com
Caruth lands Truck ride with GMS
Rajah Caruth will get the opportunity to be a full-time NASCAR national series driver in 2023 as GMS Racing has signed him to the No. 24 Chevrolet in the Craftsman Truck Series. Caruth joins Grant Enfinger and Daniel Dye in the three-truck GMS stable. The 20-year-old spent last season making...
GMS Racing Announces NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Crew Chief Lineup for the 2023 Season
No. 23 – Jeff Hensley. No surprises here, veteran Jeff Hensley will return to the top of the box and work with Grant Enfinger for their sixth season together. Hensley made news headlines in July when it was announced that he would be returning with Grant Enfinger for the remainder of the 2022 season, and once the change was made, results began to show. In nine races that season, Hensley was able to guide Enfinger to four top-fives and five top-10 finishes, including a thrilling victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It’s hard to beat the chemistry that he and Enfinger have built up over the years, which makes sense why the duo will continue their relationship leading into 2023.
FOX Sports
Daniel Suarez is ascending. He’s ready for his next NASCAR step
Purely from a racing standpoint, Daniel Suárez possibly didn't know how to feel bopping around Nashville last week. For a driver knocked out of the playoffs following the quarterfinal round and who finished 10th in the standings, it for sure was a solid year. But Suárez saw his teammate, Ross Chastain, make it to the championship round and finish second overall.
NBC Sports
John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023
John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...
GMS Racing Signs Rising Star Rajah Caruth to Full-Time NASCAR Truck Series Ride
GMS Racing made a big move on Tuesday by signing rising NASCAR star Rajah Caruth to a full-time Truck Series ride. Caruth has moved quickly up the racing ranks. A prospect from the iRacing circuits, he has earned a lot of respect from fans and drivers alike. Now, Rajah Caruth...
Yardbarker
Sam Hunt Racing adds Grala, Mosack to driver lineup for 2023 Xfinity season
Sam Hunt Racing will be fielding two full-time entries while also introducing Kaz Grala and Connor Mosack as the team’s key competitors for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The 23-year-old Grala from Boston, Massachusetts, will be piloting the team’s No. 26 Toyota Supra on a full-time basis while...
Talladega Superspeedway’s Track Laps for Charity Event Back This Saturday, December 10; To Benefit Toys For Tots
Talladega Superspeedway’s fourth Track Laps for Charity event, which allows fans to drive their personal car three laps around the 2.66-mile venue, is set for this Saturday (Dec. 10) at the 2.66-mile venue and will benefit Toys For Tots. The minimal $50 donation per car/truck for the three laps...
Carson Hocevar’s Great News Has Nothing to Do With His NASCAR Future
Truck series driver Carson Hacevar had good news on the personal and professional fronts in the past 48 hours. The post Carson Hocevar’s Great News Has Nothing to Do With His NASCAR Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
