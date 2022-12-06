Read full article on original website
Dear Abby: My child’s father is a deadbeat dad
DEAR ABBY: I have a child who is 11. I have been a single parent all these years. The father has not reached out on any occasion. Through the years, all we’ve heard is cricket noise. Because of that, we built our own lives. Recently, the father has decided he wants his rights known as a father, but he has made no changes to prove he is worthy. His phone calls are still random; there are no visits and no support emotionally or financially. How do I let him know he is interrupting a peaceful life for my beautiful child? I need help telling him to “Hit the road, Jack!” — PEACEFUL IN THE WEST.
I never realized how much my religion denounced building wealth until I tripled my income and was racked with guilt
Raised by staunch Catholic parents, I didn't have many thoughts about money. I thought it was a necessary evil, but I've had to change my approach.
Dear Abby 11/18/22: Beau maintains presence on multiple dating sites
DEAR ABBY: I am a widowed woman who met a gentleman online two years ago. We met in person and get along really great. Everything seems perfect, but my girlfriends keep telling me they see his profile on numerous dating sites. When I asked him about it, he said he had closed the accounts. Well, close friends say they are concerned because he is on a lot of those sites even now. I'm at a crossroads with this. I'm not sure if he's casually looking to see if there is anyone better, or if he's stroking his ego with contacts from...
My wife says pursuing my hobby will end our marriage. Let’s call it, hypothetically, motorcycling
It’s hard to imagine what hobby your wife could have such strong feelings about, writes advice columnist Eleanor Gordon-Smith. To solve this you’ll need to deal in specifics
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
Meet The Black Woman Entrepreneur Whose Afrocentric Gift-Wrapping Paper Brand Is Truly Making An Impression
Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her...
Phys.org
Why married mothers end up doing more housework when they start out-earning their husbands
The idea of a male "breadwinner" in married heterosexual couples might seem old fashioned. But as a social construct, the view that a husband's primary role is to earn money has proved to be exceptionally durable. Research shows that in many countries there is still a strong expectation that men...
psychologytoday.com
Be Thankful for Your Families of Choice
Not all families are blood relations, but all families create bonds through stories. For academics, family trees and family stories provide an important sense of identity. In this post, I honor my academic family and especially my mentor, Katherine Nelson. This Thanksgiving season was bittersweet for me. As always, I...
psychreg.org
‘Sandwich Generation’ Study Shows Challenges of Caring for Both Kids and Ageing Parents
Their older parents need care. Their kids are still under 18. And they probably have a job, too. They’re the “sandwich generation” – a longtime nickname for the mostly female, mostly middle-aged group of Americans who serve as caregivers for both older and younger family members at once.
fashionweekdaily.com
A Gentle Person in a Hard Industry: Cata Feer, Costa-Rica-Born Model Turned Influencer, On Bringing Positivity to People
Fashion modeling is a cutthroat world where too many suitors compete for a limited number of places in the limelight, which makes it a hard industry for new entrants. Would-be hopefuls come from near and far, their looks, posture, color of skin, and eye types reflecting mankind’s ethnic and cultural diversity. Each model is unique and deserves kudos for the efforts made to get where they are in this business. Meet Cata Freer, a model turned influencer and entrepreneur, born and raised in Costa Rica. Costa Rica is deemed the “world’s happiest country” for a reason, an exotique tica with unforgettable looks, and an outgoing and well-wishing personality. She sees her mission in bringing that tropical Costa-Rican personality and looks to the US, sharing her positivity with others. Cata’s way to modeling was natural as she was surrounded by models in her family from childhood with many aunts who were models. However, her journey was not altogether smooth.
The Justis Connection Is Changing The Game By Helping Black People Find Black Attorneys
It’s no secret that Black people struggle to find Black attorneys when they need legal services, but the Justis Connection is changing that by linking Black people with Black attorneys. According to the American Bar Association, just 4.5% of attorneys in the U.S. are Black. As a result, finding...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
CNBC
Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids
Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
CEO of The Black Doll Affair strives to empower Black girls to love their hair
People like Dana Hill are adamant about empowering young Black girls to love their hair, which continues to make a major impact on the beauty industry. The idea is to create an authentic doll identical to Black girls came about when Hill was at a Christmas party and attendees dressed up as their favorite dolls.
psychologytoday.com
Promoting Resiliency Through Belonging
A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. At least one care-stable committed adult can support children's resiliency by providing a sense of belonging. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging, trust, and...
Passing Along Great Gifts
It is not just rich philanthropists who show their benevolence. Most people become grandparents during mature adulthood, and their reputation is well known for showering gifts, privileges, encouragement, and guidance on their grandkids. Other people in mature adulthood volunteer their time on grand juries and school boards, or devote countless hours to community organizations that support the needs of individuals at all stages of life. During mature years it simply becomes easier to be benevolent since this is the peak age for the accumulation of wealth. Mature years are also the period in life when one generally has both the good health, and the time to devote to worthy causes.
