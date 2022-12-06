ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New York Post

Dear Abby: My child’s father is a deadbeat dad

DEAR ABBY: I have a child who is 11. I have been a single parent all these years. The father has not reached out on any occasion. Through the years, all we’ve heard is cricket noise. Because of that, we built our own lives. Recently, the father has decided he wants his rights known as a father, but he has made no changes to prove he is worthy. His phone calls are still random; there are no visits and no support emotionally or financially. How do I let him know he is interrupting a peaceful life for my beautiful child? I need help telling him to “Hit the road, Jack!” — PEACEFUL IN THE WEST.
Hinton News

Dear Abby 11/18/22: Beau maintains presence on multiple dating sites

DEAR ABBY: I am a widowed woman who met a gentleman online two years ago. We met in person and get along really great. Everything seems perfect, but my girlfriends keep telling me they see his profile on numerous dating sites. When I asked him about it, he said he had closed the accounts. Well, close friends say they are concerned because he is on a lot of those sites even now. I'm at a crossroads with this. I'm not sure if he's casually looking to see if there is anyone better, or if he's stroking his ego with contacts from...
psychologytoday.com

Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families

Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
psychologytoday.com

Be Thankful for Your Families of Choice

Not all families are blood relations, but all families create bonds through stories. For academics, family trees and family stories provide an important sense of identity. In this post, I honor my academic family and especially my mentor, Katherine Nelson. This Thanksgiving season was bittersweet for me. As always, I...
fashionweekdaily.com

A Gentle Person in a Hard Industry: Cata Feer, Costa-Rica-Born Model Turned Influencer, On Bringing Positivity to People

Fashion modeling is a cutthroat world where too many suitors compete for a limited number of places in the limelight, which makes it a hard industry for new entrants. Would-be hopefuls come from near and far, their looks, posture, color of skin, and eye types reflecting mankind’s ethnic and cultural diversity. Each model is unique and deserves kudos for the efforts made to get where they are in this business. Meet Cata Freer, a model turned influencer and entrepreneur, born and raised in Costa Rica. Costa Rica is deemed the “world’s happiest country” for a reason, an exotique tica with unforgettable looks, and an outgoing and well-wishing personality. She sees her mission in bringing that tropical Costa-Rican personality and looks to the US, sharing her positivity with others. Cata’s way to modeling was natural as she was surrounded by models in her family from childhood with many aunts who were models. However, her journey was not altogether smooth.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People

AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
CNBC

Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids

Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
psychologytoday.com

Promoting Resiliency Through Belonging

A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. At least one care-stable committed adult can support children's resiliency by providing a sense of belonging. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging, trust, and...
Today's Transitions

Passing Along Great Gifts

It is not just rich philanthropists who show their benevolence. Most people become grandparents during mature adulthood, and their reputation is well known for showering gifts, privileges, encouragement, and guidance on their grandkids. Other people in mature adulthood volunteer their time on grand juries and school boards, or devote countless hours to community organizations that support the needs of individuals at all stages of life. During mature years it simply becomes easier to be benevolent since this is the peak age for the accumulation of wealth. Mature years are also the period in life when one generally has both the good health, and the time to devote to worthy causes.

