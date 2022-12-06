Sometimes, you get the best of both worlds. Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is returning as a channel, which means you can shop for a new holiday dress, binge watch A League of Their Own, and check out new episodes of The White Lotus all at the same place. Prime Video and HBO Max went through a rocky patch in their relationship during HBO’s AT&T era, which resulted in HBO being pulled from Amazon’s channels in September 2021 under the guise of wanting a more “direct relationship” with its consumers. At the time, Bloomberg reported that the decision...

1 DAY AGO