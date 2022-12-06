Read full article on original website
AdWeek
CNBC Announces New Producer Roles, Including Anne Tironi Replacing Max Meyers as Head of Squawk Box
CNBC svp of business news Dan Colarusso, and vp of business news programming Craig Bengtson kicked off the week by announcing promotions and re-assignments among the network’s producer ranks. Anne Tironi has been promoted to senior executive producer of Squawk Box. Tironi has spent more than 20 years at...
News Breaking LIVE
CNN Cancels Another Top Show
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
msn.com
CNN Lays Off Hundreds of Staffers, Halts Live Programming on HLN
CNN on Thursday laid off hundreds of staffers and made other sweeping changes that CEO Chris Lictht admitted was a "gut punch" to the network. Among the biggest changes: All live programming on HLN will be halted starting on Dec. 6. Licht singled out the work of Robin Meade, the...
Decider.com
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal
AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Channels After A Lengthy Absence: Try It Free For 7 Days!
Sometimes, you get the best of both worlds. Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is returning as a channel, which means you can shop for a new holiday dress, binge watch A League of Their Own, and check out new episodes of The White Lotus all at the same place. Prime Video and HBO Max went through a rocky patch in their relationship during HBO’s AT&T era, which resulted in HBO being pulled from Amazon’s channels in September 2021 under the guise of wanting a more “direct relationship” with its consumers. At the time, Bloomberg reported that the decision...
nexttv.com
Analyst Upgrades Comcast But Sees Big Problems At NBCU
Wells Fargo media analyst Steven Cahall, a long-time Comcast bear, upgraded the cable company but cited growing problems at its NBCUniversal unit as tough times hit the media business. Cahall raised Comcast to equal weight, noting that at its current price level of about $35 a share, down from a...
Hulu’s Likely Outcome Is Disney Writing Comcast a “Big Check,” NBCUniversal CEO Says
Despite earlier comments that Comcast may be interested in retaining full control of Hulu, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said he believes the company will sell its stake to Disney. Comcast has a 33 percent stake in the streaming service, while Disney owns the rest and has the option to buy out Comcast starting in January 2024. Speaking at UBS’s Global TMT Conference in New York Monday, Shell said he believes that’s likely the timeline and course of action, while also talking up the price of the stake. More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast Stock Gets Upgrade Even Though Analyst Is "Bearish on NBCU"'Tell...
IndieWire
HLN Layoffs Make Headline News: Read Chris Licht’s Memo
HLN, formerly known as CNN’s Headline News cable channel, is ceasing its live-programming operations. That means “Morning Express with Robin Meade” and “Weekend Express” are canceled, a person with knowledge of the plans told IndieWire this morning. In place of “Morning Express,” HLN will now simulcast new CNN morning show “CNN This Morning.” Meade, who has been with the cable news channel since September 11, 2001 (yes, her first day on-air was 9/11), and her staff have been laid off. CNN (and thus, HLN) chief Chris Licht on Wednesday warned staff via email that layoffs were about to begin. On Thursday, he...
Variety
Netflix Buys CBC-HBO Max Drama ‘Sort Of’ for Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, ‘Line of Duty’ Sells in China – ATF
Abacus Media Rights has sold multi award-winning CBC/HBO MAX original comedy series “Sort Of” season 1 (8 x 30’) to Netflix in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, it was revealed at the Asia TV Forum and Market on Thursday. “Sort Of,” produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, is created by Bilal Baig (“Acha Bacha”) and Fab Filippo (“Save Me”), who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. The dramatic comedy sees Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest...
Reuters
Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) co-founder Reed Hastings on Wednesday said he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service. Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices.
News outlets are embracing TikTok in an effort to reach younger audiences, survey shows
News publishers are getting in on the TikTok trend.
CNN
CNN's chief outlines changes to network after layoffs, including end of live programming on HLN
CNN on Thursday executed sweeping layoffs and implemented a series of changes that impacted multiple divisions across the news organization, including ending live programming on HLN, the company's chief executive, Chris Licht, said in a memo to employees.
AdWeek
Week of Nov. 28 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Continues Its Reign Atop Cable News Landscape
With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of November 28 now in, we can confidently report Fox News Channel has now achieved 48 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart (according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data), and a whopping 94 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
Starz Hires Jimmy Hilburn as Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Ievoli as Senior VP of Publicity; Robin Chacko Promoted
Starz has hired Jimmy Hilburn to serve as its new chief marketing officer. In addition, Susan Ievoli has been hired to serve as senior vice president of publicity, events, and awards. In that role, she will report to Hilburn. Finally, Robin Chacko has been promoted by Starz to the role of executive vice president of direct-to-consumer. He will continue to report to Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks for Starz. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy and Susan to the Starz team and elevate Robin’s oversight in a key area of the business,” said Hoffman. “These best-in-class executives are creative...
Showtime to ‘Lean More Into Franchises’ in 2023 Amid Integration With Paramount+, Paramount CEO Says
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish reiterated Tuesday that Showtime is no longer capable of standing on its own. But he also underlined how the premium pay TV channel is still very “valuable” to the overall company as a “brand,” with Paramount planning to franchise out some Showtime IP in the new year. “It doesn’t make sense to have a fully built-out streaming infrastructure separate for Showtime than Paramount+, so we’re going to bring that together and there are economic benefits associated with it,” Bakish said during his panel at UBS’ Global TMT Conference in New York. “But I want to be...
AdWeek
HBO Max and Discovery+’s Merged Streaming Service Name Reportedly Revealed
Max has emerged as the likely name of HBO Max and Discovery+’s combined streaming service. CNBC reports the expected name, which is still subject to change, is being vetted by the company’s lawyers, along with other names. The app will be similar to Disney+’s platform in that it...
AdWeek
HBO Max Comes Back to Prime Video
HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels. Additionally, when Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streaming service, tentatively titled Max, debuts in the spring of 2023, members will have access to the service’s expanded content selection. HBO Max was removed from Prime Video Channels in September 2021...
Los Angeles Times
Media layoffs mount as CNN announces it will make cuts this week
On-air contributors are expected to be among those getting axed at CNN, which is getting squeezed by parent Warner Bros. Discovery to reduce costs.
Disney+ Enters Advertising Arena, Leaving Apple TV+ As Only Commercial-Free Player Among Recent Streaming Entrants
Disney + Basic, a cheaper version of the 3-year-old streaming service, has officially gone live. Today’s launch of the $8-a-month offering marks a turning point in the larger streaming race, leaving Apple TV+ — for now — as the only major player without commercial interruptions. When once-and-current Disney CEO Bob Iger and his senior team began making a series of moves years ago to prepare for the push into streaming, the template was Netflix, which avidly insisted for years it would never sell ads. Now, while Netflix remains the global leader with 223 million subscribers, it faces intense competition and Co-CEOs...
