Portage, MI

WWMT

Lake Odessa man dies after crashing into several trees, deputies say

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lake Odessa died after crashing into several small trees Thursday around 3 p.m., according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. Louis Rumsey, 50, was driving a 2022 blue Jeep Cherokee eastbound on I-96 near Hastings Road when he experienced a medical issue causing him to lose control and crash, according to deputies.
LAKE ODESSA, MI
WWMT

Teenager shot in Kalamazoo taken to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg Friday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers received reports of the shooting around 3 p.m. on West North Street, near Elm Street, according to police. Kalamazoo news: Meet WMU's new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

First responders in Portage help a local food pantry

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th annual Calhoun County Shop with a Cop event kicked off Saturday. During breakfast at the Woodland Church, 60 children from Calhoun County were paired with police officers from various departments. Once paired, children and officers headed over to Walmart to start shopping. Children...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repair project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A previously delayed construction project is scheduled to start Monday in the Cereal City. The Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to close Monday and reopen Dec. 21, according to the City of Battle Creek. Road project: Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Some Continental tires recalled due to possibility of sudden air loss

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some tires by Continental Tire the Americas, LLC will be taken off the shelves due to sidewall issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday. The tires may have been over-cured during manufacturing, which could lead to a break in the sidewall and sudden air...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Borgess nurses reach tentative agreement with Ascension

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After over a week of negotiations, nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital reached a tentative agreement Friday - halting the possibility of a strike. If the new three-year contract with their hospital’s administration is ratified, it would include average raises of 20.5% in year one of the contract, creating a new wage scale ranging from $33.44 to $48.72, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Coldwater to say goodbye to The Patio Frozen Treats

COLDWATER, Mich. — A local Coldwater business is saying a bittersweet goodbye Dec. 18. After serving the community for six years, The Patio Frozen Treats will be closing their doors due to the "ever changing economic landscape and a re-evaluation of all things Patio," according to one of the owners in a post to Facebook.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMT

Broncos can't catch fire like Flames, fall 62-56

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan senior forward Tafari Simms had a game-high 24 points and secured a career-high 12 rebounds as the Broncos fell to UIC, 62-56, on Saturday at University Arena. Trailing 58-41 with less than five minutes remaining, Western Michigan (3-7) embarked on a 13-0 run, which...
KALAMAZOO, MI

