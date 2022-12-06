Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Bids for "Village of Gambier Nature Playground"
Sealed bids will be received by the Village of Gambier, 115 Meadow Lane, Gambier, Ohio 43022 until 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the contract known as "Village of Gambier Nature Playground’’ which includes the construction of a natural playscape in the Community Center Park. The contract shall also include erosion control and such other work as may be necessary to complete the Contract in accordance with the Contract Documents.
WHIZ
Family Displaced By Fire
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A fire this morning displaced a family. Zanesville Fire Department responded to a home at 1410 Lewis Drive 7:02 AM, after calls from passersby reporting the blaze. Upon arrival on-scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Crews, assisted by Washington Township, were able to...
Mount Vernon News
Monroe Township Trustees end of year meeting
The Monroe Township Trustees will hold their end of year meeting on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. The meeting will be held at 13980 Wooster Road, Mt. Vernon, Ohio. All meetings are open to the public. By order of the Monroe Township Trustees. Lisa Adams. Fiscal Officer. Monroe...
Mount Vernon News
Planning Commission Meeting of the Village of Fredericktown
A public hearing will be held during the Planning Commission Meeting of the Village of Fredericktown at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. This meeting and public hearing will be held at the Fredericktown Municipal Building, located at 2 E. Sandusky Street, Fredericktown, OH 43019. The purpose of this meeting is to allow public participation in the review of the proposed revised Zoning Ordinance.
iheart.com
AQUA BEGINS FINAL 2022 MARION AREA PROJECT
MARION, OH–Aqua has just begun their final project for the year in the Marion service area. The project will replace 2,591 feet of cast iron water main with ductile iron pipe on Barnhart Street from East Center Street to East Mark Street. It will also involve installing six new fire hydrants and installing 17 new valves to isolate sections for future repairs and maintenance. In total, 53 customers will receive new service lines for the company-owned portion of the service.
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Board of Health is moving its December monthly meeting
The Knox County Board of Health is moving its December monthly meeting to Wed., Dec. 14 at 6:30p.m. in the conference room at Knox Public Health, 11660 Upper Gilchrist Rd. , Mount Vernon. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, contact Pam Palm, Public Information Officer, 740-399-8002.
WHIZ
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
Mount Vernon News
Notice Of Finding Of No Significant Impact And Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS. Knox County Board of Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite #161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 45030. (740) 393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements...
Mount Vernon News
Free Building/Wood Shop
For master craftsman/carpenter or tradesman willing to upgrade mobile homes. West side of Mount Vernon. Building is a bonus, we pay top dollar for quality tradesman. Call 614-620-4321.
Mount Vernon News
Legislation passed by Fredericktown Village Council
The following legislation was passed by Fredericktown Village Council on December 5, 2022, approved by Mayor Jerry Day, attested by Suzan Graves. The legislation is on file in the Fredericktown Municipal Building, 2 E. Sandusky St., Fredericktown, Ohio for public inspection. RESOLUTION NO. 2022-36 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING THE TIME AND...
Mount Vernon News
Notice of Regular Meetings of Public Bodies for 2023
Notice of Regular Meetings of Public Bodies for 2023. Pursuant to Sections 121.1 lofthe Ohio Revised Code and 111.01 (d) of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Mount Vernon, notice is hereby given that the Public Bodies of the City of Mount Vernon hold their regular meetings as follows:
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Winter Fun in Fairfield County
Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events still happening in our community! Grab your coat and bundle up for some winter fun in Fairfield County. Lancaster Holiday Spirit Trail | 12/01/2022 – 12/31/2022. Take a stroll or drive around Lancaster, Ohio this...
Mount Vernon News
Renew Your Dog License(S) On Or Before Tuesday, January 31, 2023
The 2023 dog licenses are on sale as of Thursday, December 1, 2022. You must renew your dog license(s) on or before Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The cost of the dog license is $16.00 per dog or a 3 year tag for $48.00 or a permanent tag for $160.00 (3 year & permanent tags are non-refundable) and all three licenses can be purchased at the Knox County Auditor’s Office located at 117 East High Street, Suite 120, Mount Vernon, OH 43050, Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. or online at www.doglicenses.us with an additional $2.25 processing fee per dog. The Knox County Dog Shelter will only be selling annual tags Monday thru Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., closed Sunday. Any questions, please call us at 740-393-6805.
Mount Vernon News
2021 Calendar Year End State Audited Financial Report
2021 Calendar Year End State Audited Financial Report has been completed by the Mid East Ohio Regional Council (MEORC) and is available for public inspection. Contact information: MEORC, 1 Avalon Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 740-397-4733, Cathy Henthorn, Executive Director.
Mount Vernon News
General Election Audit
The Knox County Board of Elections will conduct their required audit for the recent November 8, 2022 General Election. The audit will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The recount will be held at the Knox County Board of Elections located at 104 E. Sugar Street (3rd Floor), Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Delaware Gazette
Franklin St. crossing to close
LEWIS CENTER — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition by CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railway Company to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township. “Delaware County will issue an ordinance discontinuing the use of the crossing to all vehicular and...
Mount Vernon News
Tax Foreclosure
TO: Lawrence W. Fawcett, and Unknown Spouses, Guardians, Conservators, Trustees, Trust Beneficiaries, Heirs, Executors, Administrators, and Assigns of Lawrence W. Fawcett. You are hereby notified that you have been named Defendants in an action now pending before the Board of Revision of Knox County, Ohio, styled as Shelley Coon, Knox County Treasurer v. Lawrence W. Fawcett, et al., Case No. 20BOR12-0306. The object of the Complaint is to determine your interest in, foreclose a tax lien upon, and sale by the Sheriff of Knox County, Ohio, of certain real property bearing Permanent Parcel No. 66-02082.000, commonly known as 621 N. Sandusky St., Mount Vernon, Ohio, the legal description for which may be found in Plaintiff’s Complaint, a copy of which is available from the office of the Knox County Clerk of Courts, 117 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050. The Complaint further seeks to recover the costs of this action.
WHIZ
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Sheriffs Office Provide Tips for Safe Holiday Shopping
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Holiday shopping is in full swing, with many heading out to find those perfect gifts for everyone on their lists. And the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure you tay safe as you head out to find all the jolly good deals,. Sheriff Matt...
WHIZ
Paws Spay-Neuter Assistance Program Auction Sale
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s always important to make sure your dogs or cats are spayed and neutered in order to keep your pet safe and healthy and reduce the animal population. But it can be expensive and a lot of families who have pets can’t afford to get their pets spayed and neutered.
