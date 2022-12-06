ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newsofthenorthbay.com

BIG RAIN, WIND ARRIVES IN THE NORTH BAY

The biggest storm of the season is poised to strike the North Bay beginning Friday night with heavy rain and high winds. The impressive, rapidly intensifying storm system is spinning up off the California-Oregon border. The storm will draw in a big fetch of moisture from the southwest and direct...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay braces for powerful weekend rainstorm

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Though Pacific Gas and Electric has ample spare trucks in its North Bay service yards, most of the fleet is already strategically placed out in the field, awaiting the weekend storm. Ron Richardson, regional vice president of PG&E for the North Coast, said the weather system...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Wind advisory issued for Bay Area coast starting Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Bay Area coast starting Friday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Rain is expected to arrive in the region Thursday night into Friday with wind to follow, according to the NWS. A Gale Watch has been issued for over the […]
SFist

Rainy Day Will Give Way to Cold and Dry Friday, With Atmospheric River Hitting Saturday

A cold front is bringing some moderate rain to San Francisco and all of the Bay Area today, but it will pass, there will be a chilly lull, and then comes the bigger storm. Are you ready for the first real atmospheric river to hit the Bay Area this winter season? I'm not! But it's a-comin', starting early Saturday, and meteorologists are putting it in the "moderate" category.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
KRON4

Car fire burns on I-80 west in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video posted on the Citizen app showed a car on fire on westbound Interstate 80 Friday afternoon. Traffic was backed up behind the burning car. The Citizen app lists the address for the fire as I-80 and 6th Street. Video shows emergency crews arriving to treat the fire, and traffic continues around it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Coyote Warnings Issued in Redwood City Neighborhood

Young coyotes are on the move as experts say it’s dispersal season. The situation is prompting the Redwood City community to take extra precautions. City officials have posted warning signs along the Bay Trail due to an increase in coyote sightings. Every person NBC Bay Area spoke with Wednesday...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
thendbcatalyst.com

Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays

The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA

