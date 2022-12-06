Read full article on original website
Related
Timeline: Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in Bay Area this weekend, massive snow dump in Tahoe
A Flood Advisory issued in the North Bay has been extended until 2 p.m. And some Bay Area cities will see up to 2 inches of rain from this weekend's storm, while 6 feet of snow is possible above 5,000 feet in the Sierra.
newsofthenorthbay.com
BIG RAIN, WIND ARRIVES IN THE NORTH BAY
The biggest storm of the season is poised to strike the North Bay beginning Friday night with heavy rain and high winds. The impressive, rapidly intensifying storm system is spinning up off the California-Oregon border. The storm will draw in a big fetch of moisture from the southwest and direct...
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy snow expected in Northern California, possible power outages & heavy winds in Bay Area
Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather. The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow.
'Strong storm': North Bay residents clear storm drains, firefighters urge preparedness
Rain is moving into the Bay Area and many across the region are getting ready for a real soaking, but they are hoping storms don't bring flooding or mudslides.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay braces for powerful weekend rainstorm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Though Pacific Gas and Electric has ample spare trucks in its North Bay service yards, most of the fleet is already strategically placed out in the field, awaiting the weekend storm. Ron Richardson, regional vice president of PG&E for the North Coast, said the weather system...
Timeline: 1st Bay Area storm arrives ahead of atmospheric river this weekend
The first of two storms coming our way arrives Thursday, before a stronger one with an atmospheric river this weekend. Here's what to expect.
Wind advisory issued for Bay Area coast starting Friday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Bay Area coast starting Friday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Rain is expected to arrive in the region Thursday night into Friday with wind to follow, according to the NWS. A Gale Watch has been issued for over the […]
SFist
Rainy Day Will Give Way to Cold and Dry Friday, With Atmospheric River Hitting Saturday
A cold front is bringing some moderate rain to San Francisco and all of the Bay Area today, but it will pass, there will be a chilly lull, and then comes the bigger storm. Are you ready for the first real atmospheric river to hit the Bay Area this winter season? I'm not! But it's a-comin', starting early Saturday, and meteorologists are putting it in the "moderate" category.
First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
VIDEO: Bay Area kayaker has dangerously close encounter with great white shark
"I just see him come out of nowhere," A San Jose man who was out fishing with his friend in kayaks had several scary encounters with a great white shark.
KRON4
Car fire burns on I-80 west in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video posted on the Citizen app showed a car on fire on westbound Interstate 80 Friday afternoon. Traffic was backed up behind the burning car. The Citizen app lists the address for the fire as I-80 and 6th Street. Video shows emergency crews arriving to treat the fire, and traffic continues around it.
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
NBC Bay Area
Coyote Warnings Issued in Redwood City Neighborhood
Young coyotes are on the move as experts say it’s dispersal season. The situation is prompting the Redwood City community to take extra precautions. City officials have posted warning signs along the Bay Trail due to an increase in coyote sightings. Every person NBC Bay Area spoke with Wednesday...
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
As San Jose clears massive homeless encampment, housing remains uncertain
It was once one of the largest homeless encampments in the Bay Area. Now, San Jose is entering the final months of a lengthy process to clear it out.
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
sfstandard.com
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
Comments / 0