ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man who admitted using meth before deadly crash sentenced to time served

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLVew_0jZb4xus00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who used methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel and crashing into a tow truck, killing its driver, was sentenced Tuesday to time served.

Grant Miller was sentenced to 16 months’ time served and ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined to the family of tow truck driver Robert Garcia Jr ., who was standing by his truck on the shoulder of northbound Highway 99 when hit. Garcia had been helping a stranded motorist at the time of the Oct. 15, 2020, crash.

Last month, a jury acquitted Miller, 50, of gross vehicular manslaughter , instead convicting him of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with ordinary negligence.

Miller had faced one of three possible terms: 16 months, two years or four years. But given the amount of custody credits Miller earned — he had been in jail from October 2020 until his conviction, when his bail was lowered and he was released — he would have remained out of custody even if the four-year term was imposed.

Judge John W. Lua said he grappled with whether to sentence Miller to the low or middle term. The jury found it true that Garcia had been “particularly vulnerable,” an aggravating factor filed in the case, and Lua weighed that against mitigating circumstances, including remorse expressed by Miller. He then sentenced Miller to the low term.

Prosecutor Tara Deal, who had asked for the upper term, afterward said Garcia “had no chance to protect himself, and he was unguarded, defenseless, and vulnerable to Miller’s decision to drive while under the influence of methamphetamine.”

Deal noted a change in state law took effect this year which impacts sentencing when there are three possible terms available. Previously, a judge had discretion to impose any of the three terms.

Now, however, there must be an aggravating factor for the court to hand down an upper term. Otherwise, the law says, the judge must impose a sentence “no greater” than the middle term.

In this case, although an aggravating factor was found true, Lua believed the mitigating factors justified the low term.

Miller’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran, said afterward the court made the right decision.

“The low term was appropriate in this case because the court found three mitigating factors under the law and found that the one aggravating factor found true by the jury could not be used to aggravate the sentence because that would be an impermissible dual use of facts,” Moran said.

Dual use of facts, in this context, Moran said, refers to the legal rule that a fact that must be proven in order for the jury to find the defendant guilty of the charge cannot also be used to impose the upper term on that charge.

Miller nodded off while driving and his SUV crossed multiple lanes of Highway 99, drifted onto the shoulder and hit the tow truck and Garcia, who was killed instantly. The crash happened on northbound Highway 99 south of Woollomes Avenue.

According to court documents and testimony, Miller admitted smoking meth when he got off work then began driving from Tehachapi to his home in Fresno.

Moran argued at trial that Miller fell asleep because he was tired, not because of meth use.

California Highway Patrol officers and even a defense witness testified Miller’s drug use left him impaired, Deal told the jury during her closing argument. She said Miller was crashing from meth use when he hit the truck.

Miller began using meth at 16, and told officers he typically smokes upon waking up, and again after leaving work, according to court testimony.

“There is always a risk that someone will reoffend and, unfortunately, there is a strong likelihood of recidivism for a long-term and consistent methamphetamine user such as Grant Miller,” Deal said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 13

Independent Theory
3d ago

All this state is doing is rewarding drug users and holding no one accountable for their actions. They are closing yet another prison (3) so far due to low number of prisoners so what does that tell you even though the population is constantly growing .... Time to get out of this state.

Reply(1)
3
Related
KGET

Man ordered to trial on murder charges in alleged street racing crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has ordered a man to stand trial on charges including second-degree murder for allegedly racing another vehicle that crashed, fatally injuring two occupants. Nathan Valencia, 31, was ordered to trial on six of seven felony charges after a two-day preliminary hearing that ended Thursday, according to court records. A […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged in Highway 58 crash that killed woman in disabled Thunderbird

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is facing three felony DUI-related charges for a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman on Highway 58. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He remains in custody on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony charges in Lake Isabella stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense. Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to brandishing knife at police officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who wielded a knife during a chase with Arvin police has pleaded no contest to two felonies. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest Wednesday to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10. Around […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Plea deals reached in deadly motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Thursday to charges filed in connection with a shooting that killed two men at a south Bakersfield motel. Mario Velasquez pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and Omar Uranda-Gonzalez to being an accessory in the shooting that took place Jan. 2, 2021, at the Vagabond Inn […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to fatal hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who had faced a manslaughter charge in the death of a 63-year-old woman hit by a car over the summer. Alexis Leon on Wednesday pleaded no contest to hit-and-run causing death and DUI causing injury, both felonies, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mixed verdict for man charged with ramming truck into home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man of attempted murder for intentionally ramming his truck into the home of someone with whom he’d argued. The jury deliberated five hours before finding Gustavo Lopez not guilty of attempted murder and burglary, according to the Public Defender’s office. But the jury […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Investigation into force used against teen suspects ongoing: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is ongoing into force used by Bakersfield police when taking two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody, a police spokesman said. Officers Jason Gonzalez and Nathan Cantu remain on full duty as the administrative investigation continues, police Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday. Each officer has been employed by the Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Jury finds 2018 murder suspect guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a jury found Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office. In the early morning hours of June 13, 2018, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 3 robbery, assault suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying three robbery suspects officials said are connected to an incident that happened at the Food Spot #2 on Wilson Road. The suspects were reported to have punched a victim in the face, causing swelling to his head and face, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO releases video of shooting incident at mobile home park in Tehachapi

WARNING: Video provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office shows graphic images from the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that left a knife-wielding suspect dead after attacking two people at a Tehachapi trailer park in November. Kern County deputies Cody Taylor and Jeffrey […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for robbery, elder abuse suspect

Update (Dec. 9): The Bakersfield Police Department said the individual was arrested on Ming Avenue without incident. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery and elder abuse, according to BPD. The department said the robbery happened on Dec. 6 at the Home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton until February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for the accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed because a defense attorney and prosecutor are currently in trial on other cases that will take weeks to finish. Prosecutor Eric Smith is handling a death penalty case expected to go into February. Autumn Paine, the lawyer representing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy