Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Insurance Commissioner says special session may be needed for insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This week another insurance company accelerated its pull out of Louisiana. With United Property and Casualty Insurance Company closing up shop by the end of May, that marks 23 companies in the last couple of years that have left thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the lurch.
brproud.com
Louisiana leaders review solutions for climate change during Smart Growth Summit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a two-year hiatus, the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX) is back for its 17th annual Smart Growth Summit. Some of the greatest minds met under one roof to brainstorm how to make Louisiana a better place to live. This summit united experts and...
brproud.com
Know before you go: What Louisiana will vote on Dec. 10
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana general election is Saturday, Dec. 10 and there are a few things voters need to know before heading to the polls such as the time, where to vote, when to vote, and what will be on the ballot. This election features three constitutional amendments, a race for a public commissioner’s seat, and a court of appeals judge seat. When the polls close, BRProud will follow the results in real-time. Read more to find the answers to the need-to-know questions and get a breakdown of what to expect when the curtain is shut behind you.
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
brproud.com
Governor Edwards visits reopened Mount Pleasant Baptist Church three years after arson
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three years ago, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in St. Landry Parish was burned down by an arsonist. A new church was built and celebrated its reopening last month and today, Governor John Bel Edwards visited the church to celebrate the recent reopening. “Being...
brproud.com
Another insurance company leaving Louisiana. Here’s what policyholders should do next
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Another insurance company is pulling out of Louisiana. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Wednesday that United Property & Casualty Insurance Property (UPC), which has 36,000 Louisiana policyholders, will be leaving several states in the new year. The Florida-based company is the latest to...
brproud.com
AG Jeff Landry warns consumers of recalled children’s products
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announces the recall of several children’s products on Thursday. With the holidays coming up, Attorney General Landry informs Louisiana residents of the dangerous products that have been recently recalled. “These recalled products may potentially endanger the children of...
brproud.com
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Stalled vehicle on I-10 West leads to lane blockage, congestion along Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a stalled vehicle on the Mississippi River Bridge is causing congestion along I-10 West. As of 2:49 p.m., Wednesday, DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge...
brproud.com
Two good samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two good samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
Comments / 0