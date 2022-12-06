ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Know before you go: What Louisiana will vote on Dec. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana general election is Saturday, Dec. 10 and there are a few things voters need to know before heading to the polls such as the time, where to vote, when to vote, and what will be on the ballot. This election features three constitutional amendments, a race for a public commissioner’s seat, and a court of appeals judge seat. When the polls close, BRProud will follow the results in real-time. Read more to find the answers to the need-to-know questions and get a breakdown of what to expect when the curtain is shut behind you.
AG Jeff Landry warns consumers of recalled children’s products

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announces the recall of several children’s products on Thursday. With the holidays coming up, Attorney General Landry informs Louisiana residents of the dangerous products that have been recently recalled. “These recalled products may potentially endanger the children of...
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA

