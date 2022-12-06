Read full article on original website
Related
Ok Magazine
Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5
A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
Harvey Weinstein lets out a belly laugh at LA rape trial as his attorney ridicules victim
Pretty soon, we’ll know how well Team Harvey’s woman-hating arguments played in one Los Angeles courtroom, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Still a Millionaire Even Though She's in Prison
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed at the center of multiple FBI investigations, court cases, and Netflix documentaries since being arrested in 2020. Once considered a part of the elite society, Maxwell’s name and reputation have become quite tarnished over her alleged role in helping the late Jeffrey Epstein carry out multiple sex trafficking crimes involving minors.
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband: Everything to Know About Billy Evans
Throughout Elizabeth Holmes' many controversies, one man has stood by the Theranos' founder's side: her husband, Billy Evans. In 2003, Holmes founded Theranos, a $9 billion Silicon Valley biotechnology start-up company. She claimed the company had revolutionized blood-testing technology to diagnose a multitude of diseases with just a few drops of blood. In 2015, however, […]
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Elton John Sued His Accountants For $30 Million, Lost $12 Million Instead
Sir Elton John, who recently concluded his "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" farewell tour at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium, once tried to sue his accounting firm for $30 million.
Columbia University alum sues author and professor Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination
A Columbia University graduate has filed a lawsuit against professor and author Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination.Elizabeth Blackwell first received a job offer from Iyengar in 2017 for a research position, which she thought would prepare her for graduate school, according to court documents obtained by Washington Square News. Iyengar, who is blind and rose to fame as an expert on decision making through her TED Talks, is a Professor of Business in the Management Division at Columbia Business School.In the lawsuit, which was filed on 1 February 2022, Blackwell claimed that when she started her job, Iyengar gave...
Ye Attorneys Allowed to Withdraw from $7.1 Million Contract Suit
A judge has granted a request by attorneys for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to withdraw as counsel for the rapper in a lawsuit alleging he owes $7.1 million in unpaid fees to a production company that worked on his behalf on various projects, including his canceled Coachella performance.
ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special following lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of rape
ABC will not be airing its planned Backstreet Boys holiday special on Dec. 14 after a lawsuit was filed against Nick Carter, who is being accused of raping a 17-year-old in 2001.
Eater
Eric Adams’s Restaurateur Friends Allegedly Swindled Millions From Investors, Landlords
Johnny and Robert Petrosyants, the faces of Midtown’s Osteria La Baia and a handful of other restaurants across the city, are in hot water over allegations of unpaid debts and broken business deals since they pleaded guilty to financial crimes in 2014, according to an investigation published by the New York Times on Monday.
CBS News
New York Times staffers stage first walkout in over 40 years
Journalists at the Times are asking for wage increases amid a spike in the company's profits. They will rally outside the newsroom near Times Square.
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for tax evasion, fraud
Michael Avenatti, the celebrity attorney known for his work on a number of high-profile cases, was sentenced on Monday to 14 years in prison for tax evasion and stealing from clients, the Los Angeles Times reported. The sentencing of Avenatti, 51, ends a series of federal prosecutions against the disgraced lawyer, who became a household name for representing former adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against former President Donald Trump. During the sentencing in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Avenatti had done "many noble and good things in his life," but had "also done great evil," the Times reported. In addition to the...
For sale: Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband’s $7M oceanfront home. Proceeds go to her legal fees
The real estate listing for the Tidewood, a five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, boasts ocean views and colonial roots.
Elizabeth Holmes' Ex Sunny Balwani Gets 13 Years For His Role In Theranos Fraud
Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was convicted of 12 felony counts related to the fraud at the company, Theranos, that Elizabeth Holmes founded, and received a longer sentence than Holmes. A judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role...
SFGate
How Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Was Written Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’
SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot points from the Dec. 8 “Law & Order: SVU” episode on NBC. Kelli Giddish has officially left “Law & Order: SVU.” During Thursday night’s winter finale, Giddish’s Detective Rollins decided to leave her job with the unit for a teaching gig at Fordham.
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
CoinDesk
The 'Crocodile of Wall Street' and Her Husband Face Trial
An NFT of the work above is available for bidding at auction on Coinbase NFT. A percentage of the sale will go to charity. Heather Morgan is many things: a Forbes contributor, a tech entrepreneur and an alleged criminal. After her arrest for alleged crypto money laundering, another persona was discovered: Razzlekhan, a campy YouTube rapper who declared herself the “Crocodile of Wall Street.”
Comments / 0