zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
u.today
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved by Mysterious Whales to Binance as Price Shows Some Gains
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
u.today
Here's Why Chainlink (LINK) Price Tumbled to $6 from $9: Santiment
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
AOL Corp
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
coinchapter.com
Six Reasons to Buy Bitcoin in 2022
Bitcoin has been around since 2009 and there are many who believe that it is a great investment. It is a decentralized currency that is based on blockchain technology. It rose in value to just under $20,000 in 2017 and then it dropped back down. It has gone up and down over the last few years, but in 2022, it has had a steady march upward. Recently, it almost hit $30,000 and there is no telling where it will go. Continue reading to learn six reasons to buy Bitcoin in 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
u.today
Here's Why TKO Pumps 97% and What Binance Has to Do with It
u.today
Prominent Shib Burner Promises Major Upgrade Later This Month
u.today
4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex Within Hour, Here's What May Be Happening
u.today
Cardano Yield Products Go Live on Mainnet, Here's How to Use Them
u.today
XRP Remains in Uptrend Despite Flurry of Enormous Transactions in Last 2 Days: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 8
bitcoinist.com
IMPT Price Prediction – 4 Days Before Exchange Listings for This $15 Million Crypto Presale
The highly anticipated initial exchange listing for IMPT is just days away. With only four days left before the presale ends, investors are starting to estimate how high the price can go when the token hits exchanges. The presale for IMPT was highly successful after raising over $15 million within...
u.today
760 Billion SHIB on Move as SHIB Returns to Whales' Top 10 Holdings
