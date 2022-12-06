ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of Santo Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
Anita Durairaj

The surprising content of the world's oldest Christian letter sent between two brothers who lived in 230 AD

World's oldest Christian letterCredit: @NermienRiad/Twitter. The world's oldest Christian letter dates back to the 3rd century AD during the time of Roman Egypt. The letter which was actually written on Egpytian papyrus had been in the possession of the Univeristy of Basel, Switzerland for over a century. However, researchers had not analyzed it until recently.
ARTnews

Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site

A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
Yana Bostongirl

The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago

Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
ARTnews

Ancient Egyptian Amulet Is Unearthed During Field Trip Near Tel Aviv

A run-of-the mill field trip in Azor, a town less than five miles away from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, resulted in the discovery of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian amulet, the Jerusalem Post reports. The artifact was inscribed with symbols that Israeli experts said could signify Egypt’s rule over what was once the land of Caanan. The scarab was discovered by Gilad Stern of the Israel Antiquities Educational Center (IAA), who was guiding a group of eighth-grade students from Azor Middle School on an archeologically themed field trip.  “We were wandering around when I saw something that looked like a small toy on...
ARTnews

Fragment of Egyptian Goddess Found at Ancient Spanish Site

An artifact believed to be used for a depiction of an ancient Egyptian goddess has been discovered at a 2,700-year-old site in Spain. The ceramic gold-leaf fragment was unearthed this summer by archeologists at the University of Salamanca. It belongs to a group of objects including alongside amulets, painted ceramics, and other motifs with Egyptian and Mediterranean roots, uncovered by experts at the site of Cerro de San Vicente in Spain’s central region. Researchers believe the inlay fragment is one piece of a larger image of the goddess Hathor, the daughter of Egyptian sun god, Ra, and the mother of Horus, a...
Jules

When the People of France Danced to Death

An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.

