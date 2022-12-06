Read full article on original website
Forgotten photos show how Kenyan archaeologists unearthed secrets of their own country
The photographs are rare, the subject choice unusual, but what the photographer captured was a common sight in the early 20th century: a team of colonised people, hard at work under a hot sun, excavating an ancient monument. Today, without these photos, taken in Kenya in the 1940s and 50s,...
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
A Viking king and his men chose to be buried alive instead of surrendering to their enemy
Image of a Viking shipPhoto byAustralian National Maritime Museum on The Commons; No known copyright restrictions. King Harald I Fairhair was a Norwegian king who ruled from c 872 to 930. Harald is thought to be the first King of Norway. He is a historical icon in Norway.
New evidence asserts why ancient Egyptians used mummification, and it's not what you think
Many of us think ancient Egyptians mummified dead bodies to preserve them. However, Manchester Museum's upcoming exhibition indicates that this is not the case. Will be opened in January 2023, "Golden Mummies of Egypt" exhibition shows that the technique is actually a way to guide the deceased toward divinity. As...
Smithonian
Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of Santo Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
The medieval Battle of Visby left behind a mass grave of children and elderly soldiers still wearing their chainmail
A victim of the invasion of Visby in 1361 still in his chainmailPhoto byWolfgang Sauber; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Battle of Visby which was fought in 1361 is associated with mass graves.
The surprising content of the world's oldest Christian letter sent between two brothers who lived in 230 AD
World's oldest Christian letterCredit: @NermienRiad/Twitter. The world's oldest Christian letter dates back to the 3rd century AD during the time of Roman Egypt. The letter which was actually written on Egpytian papyrus had been in the possession of the Univeristy of Basel, Switzerland for over a century. However, researchers had not analyzed it until recently.
A teenage king suffering from leprosy defended Jerusalem against an attack during the medieval era
King Baldwin IV of JerusalemCredit: Guillermo de Tiro; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Kingdom of Jerusalem was considered to be a Crusader state from 1098 to 1291. It covered the regions that are now Israel, Palestine, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site
A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
6 of the 10 worst cities in the world for expats to live in are in Europe — see the list
While Valencia, Spain, was named the best city for expats, Johannesburg in South Africa was voted the worst city for expat living.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Finders, keepers: Treasures lost at sea can be claimed by those who discover them — unless the US government is involved
Maritime law generally abides by a "rule of finds" for treasures lost at sea, unless it was lost near the United States.
The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago
Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
Gold-tongued mummies found in 2,000-year-old cemetery in Egypt, archaeologists say
The golden tongues had a very specific purpose in ancient Egyptian burials, experts said.
Ancient Egyptian Amulet Is Unearthed During Field Trip Near Tel Aviv
A run-of-the mill field trip in Azor, a town less than five miles away from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, resulted in the discovery of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian amulet, the Jerusalem Post reports. The artifact was inscribed with symbols that Israeli experts said could signify Egypt’s rule over what was once the land of Caanan. The scarab was discovered by Gilad Stern of the Israel Antiquities Educational Center (IAA), who was guiding a group of eighth-grade students from Azor Middle School on an archeologically themed field trip. “We were wandering around when I saw something that looked like a small toy on...
Ancient Egyptian scarab discovered during middle school field trip in Israel
An ancient Egyptian scarab was discovered during a field trip to Azor, located a few miles outside of Tel Aviv, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed Wednesday.
Egyptian Mummies Buried with Gold Tongues to Speak to the God of the Underworld
In 2021, investigators unearthed a long-buried skull with a golden tongue-shaped ornament in its mouth. Toward the end of 2021, three additional mummies, a man, a woman, and a child with golden tongues were removed from their final resting place.
Fragment of Egyptian Goddess Found at Ancient Spanish Site
An artifact believed to be used for a depiction of an ancient Egyptian goddess has been discovered at a 2,700-year-old site in Spain. The ceramic gold-leaf fragment was unearthed this summer by archeologists at the University of Salamanca. It belongs to a group of objects including alongside amulets, painted ceramics, and other motifs with Egyptian and Mediterranean roots, uncovered by experts at the site of Cerro de San Vicente in Spain’s central region. Researchers believe the inlay fragment is one piece of a larger image of the goddess Hathor, the daughter of Egyptian sun god, Ra, and the mother of Horus, a...
When the People of France Danced to Death
An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.
