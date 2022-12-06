Royal author Gyles Brandreth has called the Duchess of Sussex’s demonstration of her curtsy to the Queen “mocking” and “embarrassing”.The writer and broadcaster told Vanessa Feltz’s Drivetime show on TalkTV: “Nobody curtsies to the Queen like that, and nobody would have advised her to do it that way.”In the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Meghan, who was sitting on a sofa as the Duke of Sussex looked on beside her, put her arms out wide and bowed her head down low as she recounted how she tried to greet the late monarch when they first met.Author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth criticises...

48 MINUTES AGO