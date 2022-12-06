Read full article on original website
KLTV
Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for assaulting girlfriend
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A jury sentenced a man to life in prison after he beat his girlfriend with a bat for “wanting to end their dating relationship.”. Robert Buchanan (aka Robert Crayton) was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 12, 2021, after he repeatedly struck his girlfriend with a baseball bat “almost killing her” in an “unprovoked attack” due to her wanting to end their relationship, according to a press release from Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd.
KTBS
Shreveport man facing centuries in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery of Papa Johns, Thrifty Liquor; high-speed police chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted on two armed robbery charges is facing 200 years in prison, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney. According to the DA’s press release on the conviction, 32-year-old Kenyon Lee Dunams was found guilty by a unanimous jury after deliberating a little more than an hour Thursday evening.
ktoy1047.com
Life without parole for Cass County escapee
44-year-old Charles Spraberry entered a plea of “guilty” for the murder of John Thomas and Jennifer Archer, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault causing bodily injury, assault on a public servant, and escape with a deadly weapon. Spraberry was being held in...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD posts weekly arrest report
On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
KTBS
One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
ktalnews.com
Jury convicts man of assault after waving gun at fellow bank customer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a man guilty of assault after he pulled a gun out on another bank customer he accused of having poor driving etiquette. The Caddo Parish DA said 46-year-old Ozzie Washington was found guilty by the jury after they deliberated for...
ktoy1047.com
Grand jury indicts man for stabbing, arson
34-year-old Canton Echols was indicted for the September 10 stabbing death of 31-year-old Blake Reddock of Avinger, Texas. Echols was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office after they received a report of a vehicle fire. On scene, they found Reddock’s body, which had been repeatedly stabbed. In...
Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint
Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
ktalnews.com
Caddo man sentenced to 25 years on weapons charges
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man convicted earlier this year of several weapons charges pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Issac Denzel Watson who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister’s house in July 2021, pleaded guilty under the fourth felony habitual offender bill. Watson was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Harrison County man sentenced to 35 years for manufacture of controlled substance
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between one to four grams. A jury sentenced Jemille McAfee for the second degree felony. Officials said McAfee was known as a habitual offender, so his punishment was increased to 15 years […]
ktalnews.com
Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
KSLA
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Shreveport is facing charges after failing to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Stephanie Horache, 41, reported her teenage son missing three days after he left home. The boy was found Monday, Dec. 5, officials say. Horache has been issued a summons to appear in court.
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
KSLA
Man found guilty of pulling gun on someone in parking lot in road rage incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another man during a road rage incident back in mid-March of 2021 has been found guilty, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm in a...
KSLA
Texarkana students unite to help homeless
Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Nov. 6-19
• Brittany Necole Ford, of Grand Prairie, was arrested by Morris County deputies for public intoxication.• Donald Ray Robinson, Jr.,
