Putin says West's desire for global dominance increases conflict risks
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West's desire to maintain its dominance on the world stage was increasing the risks of conflict. "The potential for conflict in the world is growing and this is a direct consequence of the attempts by Western elites to preserve their political, financial, military and ideological dominance by any means," Putin said.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia ‘installs rocket launchers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’; five killed in Donetsk
Move by Russia heightens fears of radiation dangers, says Ukraine; governor of Donetsk oblast says five civilians killed in Russian attacks on Thursday
Government denies ‘race to bottom’ on regulation as Hunt loosens City rules – business live
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is unveiling a 30-point package of City policy changes on Friday that rows back on regulations to boost competition and growth.
Study documents first-known instance of male jaguars forming coalitions
The first known instance of male jaguars coordinating with each other to secure prey has been documented by researchers, contradicting long-held notions of the felines as a solitary species.The study, published recently in the journal Behavioural Ecology and Sociobiology, found that unrelated male jaguars may sometimes form “multi-year alliances” in regions with high densities of prey and female jaguars.The findings suggest that these cats – the largest in the Western hemisphere that are found in countries ranging from Mexico to Argentina – are more social than previously thought.Researchers assessed data from five studies that used camera trapping and direct...
UK quitting EU single market ‘laid foundation’ for protocol, says German minister
The UK’s decision to leave the EU’s single market and custom union “laid the foundation” for the Northern Ireland Protocol, a German minister has said.Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock made her remarks about Brexit during a trip to Ireland before a meeting with foreign secretary James Cleverly in London on Friday.She said that she would be taking a message to London that a “good” solution could be negotiated on the protocol to ease Great Britain to Northern Ireland trade checks.Speaking in Dublin, Ms Baerbock said there was “a window of opportunity” in EU-UK talks that “as I see it, we...
Griner heads home after release from Russia in prisoner swap
American basketball star Brittney Griner was headed back to the United States on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Bout in a video message that he was aware that the arms dealer had been subjected to "powerful physical and moral pressure" while in prison, Russian news agency TASS reported.
The art teacher who showed the world China's protests
Just a few months ago, he was an ordinary Chinese art teacher who posted his personal thoughts and paintings online. Used to sharing his personal thoughts or art online, Li began venturing into social issues -- which, like politics, can be sensitive topics in China.
Russian state media lauds Putin's 'win' on Bout exchange
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian state media on Friday lauded President Vladimir Putin for "winning" a prisoner exchange with the United States by swapping a U.S. basketball player for one of the world's most prolific arms dealers known as the merchant of death.
Republican Gallagher to lead new U.S. House China select committee
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher was named on Thursday to lead a select committee being created in the U.S. House of Representatives to focus on economic and security competition with China.
Question Time: Meghan and Harry are ‘utterly irrelevant to this country’, minister says
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Speaking on Question Time, Employment minister Guy Opperman said the couple are “utterly irrelevant” to the progress of the UK and the royal family.He said on Thursday night’s programme: “I think they are clearly a very troubled couple, which I think anybody looking at them can say is a sad state of affairs.“That having been said, I agree that they are utterly irrelevant to this country and the progress of...
German coup plot fueled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures
BERLIN (AP) — An alleged plot to topple the German government, led by a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a Berlin judge, had its roots in a murky mixture of post-war grudges, antisemitic conspiracy theories and anger over recent pandemic restrictions, experts say. Police detained 25 people Wednesday described as being part of Germany’s Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, movement. While the name might suggest a link to the Nazi era, it actually refers to the first modern pan-German nation formed when Prussia’s King Wilhelm I and his chancellor, Otto von Bismarck, united numerous smaller states into a single empire, or Reich, in 1871. Reich Citizens consider the partition of Germany by Allied powers after World War II and the subsequent democratic states that followed to have been illegal, arguing instead that the original Reich still exists.
