Theresa Fenelon
2d ago
so sad for the guys family but my thoughts are with the Trooper. They see enough already. just horrible
4
Rosetta Leach
2d ago
I was stuck in this omw back to North Port from Sarasota commuting to work & i actually seen the car & tow truck, so it must have just happened!😧😢
2
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
St. Petersburg motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
Woman tries to avoid arrest by climbing through restroom ceiling tile
Officers arrested Alexxus Cruz on several felony charges. Investigators say she committed an aggravated assault with a firearm within the City of Fort Myers.
Mysuncoast.com
Search discontinued for missing pilot in deadly crash off the coast of Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s deadly plane crash, not far from the Venice Fishing Pier, was on the minds of many beachgoers on Wednesday. Twelve-year-old Lily Kath and her mom, 43-year-old Misty Kath, were killed in that crash. The search for her dad, 42-year-old Christian Kath, was called off Wednesday. He was the one piloting the plane.
YAHOO!
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
Family of 3 on board plane that crashed into Gulf, Venice police say
Authorities continue to search for the pilot of a small aircraft that crashed off the Florida coast Saturday with two other passengers on board.
Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT: US 41/Gulfstream roundabout set to open Dec. 17
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout will open on Dec. 17 in the City of Sarasota. There will, however, still be work actively being done on the intersection that will cause closures and backups in the coming months. Starting that Saturday, motorists will be able to pass through the roundabout but there will be work. Crews will work within the right-of-way, medians, driveways and throughout the project limits. Please use caution and watch for construction vehicles, dump trucks, semi-trucks and heavy equipment entering or exiting the work zone.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims identified
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The LinkedIn page of 42-year-old Christian Kath showing he was a Chief Operations Officer of a medical waste company. Authorities say he’s the one who was piloting the plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday off the coast of Venice. The flight had initially taken off from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg. Kath’s 43-year-old wife Misty and 12-year-old daughter Lily also killed in the crash. ABC7 has received confirmation that Lily was attending Shorecrest Prep School in St. Petersburg.
Manatee County woman back on road after car title controversy
Cheri Hertzog can finally legally drive her new Jeep after she called Better Call Behnken for help.
Southwest Florida Uber driver accused of raping passenger
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly raping a passenger that he dropped off at a Southwest Florida apartment complex.
Two teenagers caught with goods from multiple car burglaries
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A bicycle violation led to the arrest of two juveniles accused of breaking into Cape Coral cars. According to a Cape Coral news release, the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person near the 3000 Block of Northwest 5th Place on Dec. 5.
fox13news.com
Venice police identify St. Petersburg family killed in plane crash
VENICE, Fla. - The search for a missing pilot has expanded after a small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, and police have now identified the family who was on board. Venice police said the pilot, 42-year-old Christian Kath, his wife, 43-year-old Misty Kath, and their daughter,12-year-old...
Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Treasure Island
Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Treasure Island.
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
Arcadia brothers discovered with plethora of narcotics during traffic stop
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop in Arcadia led to the discovery of an assortment of narcotics and the arrest of two brothers. Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on Friday evening after noticing it had a tag light out. The driver of the vehicle, Colt Boatright, 25, was unable to produce his vehicle registration when speaking with deputies.
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
