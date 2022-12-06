Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
dmagazine.com
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 BMW Dallas Marathon This Weekend
The BMW Dallas Marathon is back once more to take over downtown and East Dallas. And although the forecast is predicting a rainy Friday and Saturday, the marathon has a full roster of heats, dashes, and runs all weekend long. If you’re participating, have fun and stay safe out there. If you’re not much of a runner, don’t forget about all the road closures. Either way, we all have things we need to know about marathon weekend.
dmagazine.com
20 Classes, Services, Memberships, and Experiences You Should Gift This Year
Sometimes the best gifts can’t be wrapped. Give your hard-to-shop-for loved one an experiential gift or custom creation this year. If your loved one has ever wanted to fly, or even run away to the circus, this is the perfect gift for them to test their abilities. $60. dallascircus.com.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: 5 New Restaurants to Launch in Flower Mound, Popular Burger Joint Opens in Preston Hollow
Flower Mound’s River Walk Will Have Five New Eateries. The River Walk Social in Flower Mound, a new entertainment district managed by RW F&B, has plans to launch five new restaurants in the coming months, according to a press release. The new concepts include three bars, a dessert and coffee bar, and a pizza joint. (RW F&B also operates Scout in the Statler Hotel and Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge.)
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
The Lion King is coming to Fort Worth, sensory-friendly performance scheduled for January
Tony-award winning musical The Lion King is coming to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth this upcoming January.
dmagazine.com
The Future of the Kalita Humphreys Theater Finally Comes Into View
Often referred to as “The Kalita,” the Kalita Humphreys Theater is unique not only to Dallas, but to the country. Only one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s theater designs was built, and it sits in Dallas, intentionally positioned along the banks of Turtle Creek by the famed architect. He notched the building into a limestone bluff and cantilevered it over the creek.
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
dmagazine.com
The Best New Restaurants in Dallas 2022
Looking over the Dallas restaurant scene in 2022, it’s hard to avoid mixed feelings. We had a lot of glamorous, transportive new restaurants open, but many of them were more sizzle than steak. We saw a return to old-school hospitality and classic comfort food but a backlash against creative, boundary-pushing fare. Restaurants with wealthy clienteles saw record profits, while smaller spots struggled to keep up. Several diners told me they were bored with Dallas’ food, but restaurateurs told me that their regulars just want to relax, feel pampered, and order “the usual.”
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Garland, TX
The city of Garland will feel like heaven for nature lovers and families. The first community in Garland was developed in 1874. However, it was only incorporated as a city in 1891, consisting of the towns of Embree, Duck Creek, and Garland. Located in Dallas County, Garland spans 29,000 acres.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s New Concert Venue Gets its Promised Tim Love Restaurant — Your First Look at Tannahill’s Tavern
The true tavern food includes duck confit shepherd's pie at Tannahill's. (Photo by Kevin Marple) Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love pulled out all the stops in opening his Tannahill’s Music Hall in conjunction with Live Nation back in October. Now Cowtown’s new live music venue has been joined by its promised Tavern, which is supplying fuel for the shows. And more.
Dallas Observer
The Violet Crown Opens This Weekend in Dallas, Replacing the Old Magnolia Theater
As any experienced cinephile will tell you, the majority of major releases, exclusive screenings and specialty events within the film industry take place in New York and Los Angeles. This is true even though Dallas has one of the most robust film markets in the country. Considering that Cinemark’s headquarters...
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
dmagazine.com
Hilton Anatole
At Hilton Anatole, It’s All Cheer Here. Come experience our outdoor Christmas adventure at North Pole Texas this holiday season. Enter for a chance to win four general admission tickets to North Pole Texas. Hilton Anatole transforms into a Winter Wonderland with a North Pole Village, Dallas’ premiere outdoor Christmas market, cookie decorating, train rides, and SO much more. There is no other place like it in the DFW this holiday season.
Dallas Observer
Dig In: The Dallas Observer's Top 100 Restaurants for 2023
This time last year, the restaurant industry was still shaking off the pandemic like a blindside blow from a middle linebacker. It was a slow, one-foot-in-front-of-the-other recovery from labor challenges, product shortages, crazy weather and inflation. The ride through 2022 has been smoother, but not without its own set of...
dmagazine.com
What Is Home? Dallas Documentarian Finds Complex Answers to a Simple Question
Before it touched cultures and continents around the world, Alan Govenar’s latest documentary started in Dallas, with Bill and Vicki Gies. Govenar met the married couple in 2018, when they were part of a docent program for a temporary photography exhibit at the Stewpot, a Dallas shelter and resource center for the unhoused. Bill and Vicki are educated but were displaced by heath issues and other personal circumstances. They were living in a makeshift shelter near White Rock Lake at the time, and connected specifically with the theme of the collection, called Looking for Home.
dmagazine.com
The Best Dallas Restaurants to Make a Last-Minute Reservation
Which Dallas restaurants are the hardest to get into? And what are the best restaurants where tables are available at a day’s notice?. To find out, I dived into the data. On a recent Friday morning—November 18—I opened reservation platforms Resy, Tock, and OpenTable and looked for tables at 100 Dallas-area restaurants. I searched for a table for two both that night and the next night (Saturday), making note of how many time slots were available between 5 and 9 p.m. (inclusive of those times).
ntdaily.com
Frisco Landing to open in spring
Frisco Landing will hold new classrooms and study spaces for students and faculty. The project is run by Wesley Randall, dean of New College at Frisco. “We ultimately want to grow the Frisco campus to 25,000 students,” Randall said. “From a UNT perspective, we continue to grow, so Frisco gives us an opportunity to keep expanding.”
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
