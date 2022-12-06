Coach Prime better known as Deion Sanders is catching a bit of heat after announcing his departure from the Jackson State University football program as head coach. Sanders informed his team at JSU on Saturday night right before the SWAC championship that he was to become the next head football coach at Colorado State University and made the announcement to the public shortly after. Some fans didn’t approve of Sanders sharing the news with the team before the big game. Saying that it might have affected the players in a negative way.

2 DAYS AGO