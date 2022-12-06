Found-footage films have become a phenomenon in horror movie genres in the past few decades. From The Blair Witch Project to the Paranormal Activities franchise, the concept of a scary movie shown through the perspective of the protagonist(s) still strikes a nerve with some viewers. However, Skinamarink is a completely different beast compared to the rest. Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball in his feature film directorial debut, this film is far from traditional. Skinamarink had its premiere at the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal and has been disturbing viewers ever since. An illegally pirated copy of the movie leaked online and has been making waves in horror communities across the internet, but some believe that this may have been an intentional move by Ball to generate interest and hype before the official US release. Executive produced by Ava Karvonen (Keeping Canada Alive), Jonathan Barkan (My Cherry Pie), and Edmon Rotea, Skinamarink also had a screening at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival on November 24, 2022.

