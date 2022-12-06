ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why ‘The White Lotus’ Was the Best Show of 2022

When I wrote my list of the top ten TV shows for the year 2022, I hadn’t yet seen the finale of the second, Italy-set season of “The White Lotus” — no one had. Which meant that I couldn’t credibly claim the show was in the hunt for the best of the year: After all, I didn’t know how it ended, and whether or not it stuck the landing.
Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions Adds Two More Emmy Wins with ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ and ‘We the People’

It was a big night for Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, as the company added two more Emmy wins to its collection. “Ada Twist, Scientist” and “We the People” kicked off Sunday night’s inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards show with wins for Outstanding Preschool Animated Series and Outstanding Short Form Program, respectively. Both Netflix projects fall under their Higher Ground productions banner, which is set up at the streamer.
