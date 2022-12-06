Read full article on original website
Children’s & Family Emmys Honors Late ‘Sesame Street’ Actors Bob McGrath and Emilio Delgado
As the Children’s & Family Emmys took a moment to remember talent in the genre who had passed away this year, the ceremony paid special tribute to two “Sesame Street” icons who have recently died: Emilio Delgado and Bob McGrath. “Sesame Street” star Alan Muraoka, who has...
Why ‘The White Lotus’ Was the Best Show of 2022
When I wrote my list of the top ten TV shows for the year 2022, I hadn’t yet seen the finale of the second, Italy-set season of “The White Lotus” — no one had. Which meant that I couldn’t credibly claim the show was in the hunt for the best of the year: After all, I didn’t know how it ended, and whether or not it stuck the landing.
‘The White Lotus’: Mike White Hints at Asia-Set Season 3 Focused on ‘Death and Eastern Religion’
“The White Lotus” just wrapped up its second season, but creator Mike White already has his eyes set on Season 3. 'The White Lotus' Finale Recap: Who Made It Out of Sicily Alive?. In the “Unpacking S2 E7” clip pegged at the end of the Season 2 finale, White...
‘Cuties’ Helmer Maimouna Doucoure on Directing Modern Fable ‘Hawa’ with a Cast of Newcomers
Maimouna Doucouré, a French director of Senegalese origins who grew up in a social housing project in Paris and started her career with a screenwriting contest, isn’t one to buckle under any type of pressure or challenge. She certainly didn’t dwell on the misguided backlash to her film...
Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions Adds Two More Emmy Wins with ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ and ‘We the People’
It was a big night for Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, as the company added two more Emmy wins to its collection. “Ada Twist, Scientist” and “We the People” kicked off Sunday night’s inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards show with wins for Outstanding Preschool Animated Series and Outstanding Short Form Program, respectively. Both Netflix projects fall under their Higher Ground productions banner, which is set up at the streamer.
