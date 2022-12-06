Time is ticking for WWE to make a dream clash of the Anoa'i family happen. Recent reports have suggested that WWE is looking to lock in the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event by mid-January, likely due to the fact that it is directly linked to January's WWE Royal Rumble. The multi-man battle royal mandates that the winner challenges the world champion later that year at WrestleMania, and with Roman Reigns currently holding both of WWE's top prizes, Reigns's Mania opponent would need to get that Royal Rumble W in order to make their match happen. With that logic in mind, reports have suggested that WWE is considering having Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson compete in and win the men's Royal Rumble match next month.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO