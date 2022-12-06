Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: The Current Favorites to Win the 2023 Rumble Matches
WWE's Royal Rumble will officially kick off the company's 2023 pay-per-view schedule on Jan. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. With WrestleMania 39 scheduled for Los Angeles in April and rumors of some massive matches popping up throughout the past year, the Rumble could be a pivotal show for building up the two-night event. It will also be the first Rumble to be completely booked by Paul "Triple H" Levesque following Vince McMahon's departure, which adds even more intrigue.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
nodq.com
Update on Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that McIntyre is dealing with an injury but shouldn’t be out of action for long…
411mania.com
Mills Lane Passes Away At Age 85
Boxing referee Mills Lane is reported to have passed away at the age of 85 in Reno, NV. Lane was noted for his presence in both professional boxing and the pro wrestling industry, having refereed the famous Bite Fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in 1997. He also appeared with WWE the following year to pass a ruling involving Steve Austin and the McMahons on Monday Night Raw.
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Moving Slower At AEW Full Gear, Talks About Who Got Her Ready To Come Back
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Saraya spoke about her comeback match at AEW Full Gear against Britt Baker and the fact that she was slower than she used to be. Here are highlights:. On her comeback match: “So when it came to taking bumps, I wasn’t bumping like crazy...
PWMania
WWE Storyline Update on Alexa Bliss’ Character Direction
Alexa Bliss made a comment last month about not knowing where her character is at and how she’s still trying to change. In recent weeks, there have been subliminal hints of a character change on television. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, as seen on this week’s episode...
PWMania
#1 Contender’s Matches and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
On next week’s RAW, WWE will determine new #1 contenders. A match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley has been scheduled for next Monday night. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will give the winner a future title shot. Next week’s RAW will also feature Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss,...
Injury update on WWE's Drew McIntyre
The injury issue McIntyre is dealing with isn't expected to be a long-term thing.
411mania.com
Jim Ross Discusses The British Bulldog’s Surprising Return To WWE In Attitude Era, Vince’s Possible Motivation
Jim Ross discussed the surprising return of Davey Boy Smith to the WWE during the Attitude Era on a recent episode of Grilling With JR, including being surprised at Davey’s rehiring, Vince’s possible motivations, and unaired sit-down interviews they had done. Check out some highlights below:. On Bulldog’s...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Roman Reigns the Biggest Star in Wrestling?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
ComicBook
WWE: Possible Sign That Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Is in Motion
Time is ticking for WWE to make a dream clash of the Anoa'i family happen. Recent reports have suggested that WWE is looking to lock in the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event by mid-January, likely due to the fact that it is directly linked to January's WWE Royal Rumble. The multi-man battle royal mandates that the winner challenges the world champion later that year at WrestleMania, and with Roman Reigns currently holding both of WWE's top prizes, Reigns's Mania opponent would need to get that Royal Rumble W in order to make their match happen. With that logic in mind, reports have suggested that WWE is considering having Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson compete in and win the men's Royal Rumble match next month.
Sasha Banks' Possible Return to Wrestling is Revealed: Report
Here is the latest news on the possible return to wrestling of former WWE star Sasha Banks.
411mania.com
Saraya Reveals AEW Roster Reaction To William Regal’s Exit
In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about William Regal leaving AEW and how the AEW roster feels about it. It’s rumored that Regal will be going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On William Regal’s exit from AEW: Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of...
411mania.com
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023
– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
411mania.com
More Details on Upcoming WWE Return to India, Update on Venue
– As previously reported, WWE is planning a return to India for January 18, 2023. According to an update by PWInsider, the event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The venue has a capacity of about 5,000 people. Additionally, the card is expected to feature “mostly”...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Event Schedule, Cody Deaner Getting New Ring Name, GoFundMe Reopened for Joe Doering
– Here is the updated Impact Wrestling event schedule for the first quarter of 2023:. * Friday, 1/13 – Hard to Kill 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Saturday, 1/14 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Friday, 1/20 – TV taping in...
