Beaufort, NC

WNCT

Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year.  Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WNCT

Salty Sistas Drag Brunch

Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is planning a Nice & Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch on December 10th, on social media people are outraged by the business turning a religious holiday into an LGBTQ celebration. Salty Sistas Drag Brunch. Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is...
SNEADS FERRY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Santa Paws tree helps shelter animals

— For the sixth consecutive year, a unique Christmas tree at Sea Paws is helping shelter animals at the County Humane Society Animal Shelter on Hibbs Road in Newport. The Santa Paws Tree is the inspiration of Ruth Jones of Morehead City, who wanted a way to help shelter animals in honor of her beloved golden retriever, Buddy, that died in June 2017.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 8 – 11, 2022

The New Bern High School Bears will play in the 4A Championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill, NC. The 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Homes Tour will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Company collecting holiday gifts for local senior citizens

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Home Instead, a home healthcare company, is encouraging local residents to share the holiday spirit by giving gifts to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with. “A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Lee Norris, […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern businesses preparing for holiday shoppers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are here, and local businesses are getting ready for an influx of shoppers.   Shops in New Bern are seeing lots of people looking to buy Christmas gifts. Some said they spend all year stocking up and getting the staff they need for it.   “We’re just nonstop […]
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Carpetbaggers, Scalawags & Spies: Clandestine Affairs at New Bern

Join the New Bern Historical Society as popular speaker and local historian Eddie Ellis pulls back the curtain to share intriguing stories of behind-the-scenes nefarious activities in Civil War New Bern. You’ll meet all sorts of controversial characters, from the businessmen who profited off Burnside’s invasion of Craven County, to the secret agents who were protected by the British government. Ellis will also introduce the Union spymaster and his ring of daring former-slaves-turned-spies. For the longer presentation on January 22, you’ll also get a sneak peek – complete with eyewitness testimony – into the true story behind the burning of the Trent River railroad bridge before the first Battle of New Bern. Hint: it’s not what you think!
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Evelyn Elaine Keys

Evelyn Elaine Keys, age 78, of Blounts Creek, NC passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Evelyn’s funeral service was held Monday, December 5, 2022, 12:00pm at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service with burial taking place immediately following at Pamlico Memorial Gardens. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the Keys family.
BLOUNTS CREEK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 5, 6 & 7

Georgia Styron Gaskill, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. HERBERT...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

There’s a new sheriff in town

Scott Hammonds was sworn in as the new sheriff of Beaufort County on Monday evening (Dec. 5) at the Beaufort County Courthouse in Washington in front of friends, family, former colleagues as well as sheriffs deputies and emergency service personnel. He was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Deed transfers: November 20-26, 2022

The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from November 20-26, 2022. Mary Ann Buck to Angela Buck Owens, property on State Rd. 1516 & 1507, Long Acre Township. Anthony Burdi to James A. Blumenthal, .22 acre on 2nd & Harvey St., Washington. James Kelvin Huber to Kathy Burdi,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
blufftonsun.com

Lejeune veterans, families find recourse for toxic exposure

It is no longer news that U.S. Marines and others were exposed to contaminated water if they spent more than 30 days in certain parts of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987. At least 20 specific diseases – most of them various forms of cancer, as well as Parkinson’s disease – and cardiac and neural tube defects have been attributed to the exposure.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WITN

Flock in Carteret County tests positive for avian flu

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Carteret County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Nowell, New Bern prove triple option can work at the 4A level

New Bern, N.C. — When Torrey Nowell was hired at New Bern and said he was going to bring his triple option to reinvigorate the Bears, some folks were skeptical that it could work. Sure, the triple option system can bypass teams in the lower classifications, but 4A is a much different level of football. Despite some outside skepticism, New Bern got to work and Nowell's team proceeded to do what it set out to do. And as it turns out, what it does it pretty darn good.
NEW BERN, NC

