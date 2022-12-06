Read full article on original website
Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year. Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
WNCT
Salty Sistas Drag Brunch
Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is planning a Nice & Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch on December 10th, on social media people are outraged by the business turning a religious holiday into an LGBTQ celebration. Salty Sistas Drag Brunch. Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is...
carolinacoastonline.com
Santa Paws tree helps shelter animals
— For the sixth consecutive year, a unique Christmas tree at Sea Paws is helping shelter animals at the County Humane Society Animal Shelter on Hibbs Road in Newport. The Santa Paws Tree is the inspiration of Ruth Jones of Morehead City, who wanted a way to help shelter animals in honor of her beloved golden retriever, Buddy, that died in June 2017.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marriages November 20-26, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from November 20-26, 2022. Francis Eloise Felts Susko and Edward Allen Kasner.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 8 – 11, 2022
The New Bern High School Bears will play in the 4A Championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill, NC. The 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Homes Tour will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern.
Company collecting holiday gifts for local senior citizens
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Home Instead, a home healthcare company, is encouraging local residents to share the holiday spirit by giving gifts to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with. “A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Lee Norris, […]
New Bern businesses preparing for holiday shoppers
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are here, and local businesses are getting ready for an influx of shoppers. Shops in New Bern are seeing lots of people looking to buy Christmas gifts. Some said they spend all year stocking up and getting the staff they need for it. “We’re just nonstop […]
newbernnow.com
Carpetbaggers, Scalawags & Spies: Clandestine Affairs at New Bern
Join the New Bern Historical Society as popular speaker and local historian Eddie Ellis pulls back the curtain to share intriguing stories of behind-the-scenes nefarious activities in Civil War New Bern. You’ll meet all sorts of controversial characters, from the businessmen who profited off Burnside’s invasion of Craven County, to the secret agents who were protected by the British government. Ellis will also introduce the Union spymaster and his ring of daring former-slaves-turned-spies. For the longer presentation on January 22, you’ll also get a sneak peek – complete with eyewitness testimony – into the true story behind the burning of the Trent River railroad bridge before the first Battle of New Bern. Hint: it’s not what you think!
thewashingtondailynews.com
Evelyn Elaine Keys
Evelyn Elaine Keys, age 78, of Blounts Creek, NC passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Evelyn’s funeral service was held Monday, December 5, 2022, 12:00pm at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service with burial taking place immediately following at Pamlico Memorial Gardens. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the Keys family.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 5, 6 & 7
Georgia Styron Gaskill, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. HERBERT...
New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
There’s a new sheriff in town
Scott Hammonds was sworn in as the new sheriff of Beaufort County on Monday evening (Dec. 5) at the Beaufort County Courthouse in Washington in front of friends, family, former colleagues as well as sheriffs deputies and emergency service personnel. He was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: November 20-26, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from November 20-26, 2022. Mary Ann Buck to Angela Buck Owens, property on State Rd. 1516 & 1507, Long Acre Township. Anthony Burdi to James A. Blumenthal, .22 acre on 2nd & Harvey St., Washington. James Kelvin Huber to Kathy Burdi,...
Local small business and food trucks file lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is an uproar in Jacksonville as several local food truck vendors are filing a lawsuit against the city over rules and regulations. On Wednesday, the Institute for Justice held a press conference with these small business owners about their complaints. Local business owners like Northwoods Urban Farm want to support […]
wcti12.com
Police looking for help identifying person
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for help from the community in identifying a person of interest. Anyone who can assist is asked to call 910-326-5151.
wcti12.com
Police seek community assistance in identifying person of interest
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest from security camera footage. Anyone with information about the person is asked to call 910-326-5151.
blufftonsun.com
Lejeune veterans, families find recourse for toxic exposure
It is no longer news that U.S. Marines and others were exposed to contaminated water if they spent more than 30 days in certain parts of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987. At least 20 specific diseases – most of them various forms of cancer, as well as Parkinson’s disease – and cardiac and neural tube defects have been attributed to the exposure.
WITN
Flock in Carteret County tests positive for avian flu
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Carteret County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
Nowell, New Bern prove triple option can work at the 4A level
New Bern, N.C. — When Torrey Nowell was hired at New Bern and said he was going to bring his triple option to reinvigorate the Bears, some folks were skeptical that it could work. Sure, the triple option system can bypass teams in the lower classifications, but 4A is a much different level of football. Despite some outside skepticism, New Bern got to work and Nowell's team proceeded to do what it set out to do. And as it turns out, what it does it pretty darn good.
Body of second person found after vehicle crashes into Neuse River
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday. Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on […]
