Recruiting notes: Nebraska targets 2023 linemen, defensive backs, offers 2026 QB
A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.
Georgia Tech QB, juco edge rusher among Nebraska’s transfer visitors this weekend
While Nebraska awaits a final decision from its current starting quarterback, a three-year starter at Georgia Tech appears headed to NU this weekend for a visit. If Jeff Sims — soon to tour campus, according to multiple recruiting reports — were to land with the Huskers, it would offer some hint as to which direction coach Matt Rhule wants to take the offense.
Notes: Knuckles' absence has Huskers thinking what-if; Elite Eight streak ends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nebraska volleyball team may not have won the two more matches it needed to reach the NCAA Final Four even if it had Kenzie Knuckles. But one of the questions of how the season abruptly ended will be what Nebraska might have done if the senior defensive specialist could have played.
Nebraska falls to Oregon in Sweet 16 of NCAA volleyball tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When you lose two sets by two points and get eliminated in five sets in the NCAA Tournament, it's crushing. There will be some of that feeling around Nebraska in the coming days after its season ended with a loss to Oregon in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.
Nebraska reaches 13 portal exits, offers pair of Power Five playmakers
Transfer portal action continued Wednesday for Nebraska with another departure and two offers to Power Five playmakers with Pennsylvania roots. Edge rusher Jimari Butler became the latest Husker player to move on following a promising season in which the redshirt freshman appeared in every game. He becomes the 10th scholarship exit for the Huskers and 13th player overall since the end of the season.
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant, walk-on kicker Charlie Weinrich enter portal
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant and reserve kicker Charlie Weinrich entered the transfer portal Thursday to become the program’s latest offseason exits. Yant – the 6-foot-2 235-pound rusher known for bruising runs and the occasional breakaway – was buried on the depth chart this season, carrying 20 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns in six games. Weinrich, a walk-on freshman, was NU’s No. 2 placekicker but didn’t see action.
Scouting report: Nebraska vs. Samford
Samford (4-7) C — Sussy Ngulefac 6-3 So.12.2. One of the top teams in the Southern Conference for the last several years, Samford is struggling some in 2022-2023. Cournoyer, who shoots 43.1% from 3-point range, is one of her league’s most dangerous players, but she’s surrounded by youth and turnover-prone teammates.
Husker History Highlights - December 8
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. 63 yards: Gone in a "flash" The distance: 63 yards. The star: Eric Crouch. The date: Oct....
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd to take official visit to Nebraska
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will take an official visit to Nebraska. Lloyd received a scholarship offer from new coach Matt Rhule, who retweeted the wide receiver's visit announcement, last week, and plans to take an official visit Dec. 9-11. He is coming off a...
Carriker Chronicles: Gut reaction to Donovan Raiola returning as Nebraska's offensive line coach
All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more. On...
