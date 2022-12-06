Read full article on original website
Starr County D.A. Office Employee Arrested For Human Smuggling
The crime victims coordinator with the Starr County District Attorney’s Office has been arrested on a charge of human smuggling. Bernice Garza and two other people were arrested after a joint local, state, and federal investigation found that a county vehicle was being used to transport undocumented immigrants to the Houston area.
2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents
Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
McAllen Restaurant Found In Violation Of Minimum Wage Laws, Must Pay $250,000
A north McAllen restaurant must pay its employees 250-thousand dollars in back wages for violating federal minimum wage laws. The U.S. Labor Department issued the order against Oak Texas Bar and Grill after an investigation found the restaurant did not properly pay its servers, bartenders, and cooks. A Labor Department...
Report: Private Border Wall South Of Mission Likely To Weaken, Become Unstable
An engineering report commissioned by the U.S. government shows a private border wall built south of Mission is likely to weaken and possibly collapse in future years. The report obtained by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica shows the private wall has shallower foundations than a nearby segment of border wall built by the U.S. government. It predicts that the private wall will become unstable if there is flooding in the area, and could overturn or slide in the event of a hurricane.
