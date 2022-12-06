LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest appointment to the Michigan Court of Appeals is the first ever Tribal citizen appointed to the court. On Tuesday, Whitmer appointed Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the 4th District Court. Judge Maldonado currently serves as the Chief Judge of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Trial Court, and she has also served as a pro tem judge for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO