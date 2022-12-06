Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer Announces Support for Park Upgrades in 11 Counties in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – Two Marquette County parks will receive grants for upgrades as part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund grants. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made the announcement yesterday (Wednesday). The Michigamme Township Park will receive $183,200 for dock access and...
Gov. Whitmer Appoints First Tribal Citizen Ever to Michigan Court of Appeals, Attends State-Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie
LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest appointment to the Michigan Court of Appeals is the first ever Tribal citizen appointed to the court. On Tuesday, Whitmer appointed Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the 4th District Court. Judge Maldonado currently serves as the Chief Judge of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Trial Court, and she has also served as a pro tem judge for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
Small manufacturers throughout Michigan receive state support to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has announced 24-small manufacturers around Michigan, including one in Baraga County, have been awarded a total of $559,005 to help them adopt Industry 4.0 technologies. The funds are part of the $3-million Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant program. L’anse Manufacturing And...
Wisconsin youth health survey shows stress up since COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A new health risk survey shows that more than half of Wisconsin high school seniors questioned in the fall of 2021 reported having significant problems with feeling very anxious, nervous, tense, scared or like something bad was going to happen. The CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey...
Georgia voters head back to the polls for the state's U.S. Senate runoff election
The seemingly endless campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia is finally ending. Today voters make a final decision about whether to reelect Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or send Republican Herschel Walker to Washington. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta on the last days of the runoff election. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE:...
