Hey there people, it’s Friday and we’re all back here for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re celebrating Kurt Angle’s birthday in his home of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also tonight Shanya Baszler will take on Shotzi with Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez in their respective corners, Gunther and Ricochet will probably hype up their match for next week, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight are continuing to build their issue and now would be a good time to let that take a step forward, Karrion Kross has set his sights on Rey Mysterio so they should be building that feud, and in our presumptive main event the Usos will defend their tag team titles against Sheamus and Butch. Drew McIntyre was originally supposed to be Sheamus’s partner but Drew’s dealing with a minor injury so in steps Butch. It’s a relatively light show in terms of what’s been advertised but Smackdown has had a couple of solid episodes so let’s hope they can keep the momentum going. With that preamble out of the way, let’s get to the action.

21 HOURS AGO