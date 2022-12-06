Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Reportedly Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month
PWInsider reports that Mercedes Varnado, better known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. It’s unknown if she will appear in front of the live audience, but she is being brought in by New Japan. In October, Banks teased a...
Josh Alexander Explains Why He Chose Not To Sign With AEW
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Josh Alexander said that he definitely considered going to AEW but explained why he ended up not signing with them. We were sent the following highlights:. On why he didn’t sign with AEW: “It was definitely on the table and it...
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping
A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles. The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE Smackdown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Kurt Angle. TOnight’s show saw the WWE NIL signee appear alongside Angle in segments before and during his birthday celebration that served as the main event segment. The celebration saw Angle confronted by Alpha Academy, which led to Steveson bring out a milk truck. Alpha Academy received a milk bath from Angle to end the show.
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.09.22
Hey there people, it’s Friday and we’re all back here for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re celebrating Kurt Angle’s birthday in his home of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Also tonight Shanya Baszler will take on Shotzi with Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez in their respective corners, Gunther and Ricochet will probably hype up their match for next week, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight are continuing to build their issue and now would be a good time to let that take a step forward, Karrion Kross has set his sights on Rey Mysterio so they should be building that feud, and in our presumptive main event the Usos will defend their tag team titles against Sheamus and Butch. Drew McIntyre was originally supposed to be Sheamus’s partner but Drew’s dealing with a minor injury so in steps Butch. It’s a relatively light show in terms of what’s been advertised but Smackdown has had a couple of solid episodes so let’s hope they can keep the momentum going. With that preamble out of the way, let’s get to the action.
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
Update on Creative Discussions About MJF Prior To Full Gear
Prior to AEW Full Gear, MJF had been acting more like a babyface, including saving Jon Moxley from The Firm. However, he cemented his place as a heel by cheating to win the AEW World title and then hitting William Regal with brass knuckles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were serious discussions in AEW to have MJF become the company’s lead babyface after his title win. Ultimately, Tony Khan made the decision to keep the champion a heel.
New Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that the two will face off in Soho’s first match since she suffered a broken nose at Melo’s hands during AEW All Out. The updated...
WWE News: Triple H Meets Up With Bad Bunny in LA, Top 5 OMG Moments of 2022, New Episode of Making It Maximum
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H met with Bad Bunny while he was in LA. He wrote, “@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife” You can check out that tweet below.
Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark
On a recent episode of Insight, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander talked with Chris Van Vilet about wearing headgear and the injury that caused it. Some highlights are below. On Wearing Headgear: “It all happened by accident of course and I’m very thankful that it did happen. I have had...
Mojo Rawley Recalls Plans For League of Nations Stable In WWE, Why It Didn’t Happen
Mojo Rawley had big plans set for him in WWE featuring a League of Nations-type stable, but he recently discussed how it ended up not happening. Rawley recently spoke with Steve Fall for 10 Count and recalled how the plan for a new iteration of the foreign stable was discussed involving himself, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura after Rob Gronkowski left WWE to return to the NFL.
Join 411’s Live ROH Final Battle Coverage
Hey kids! It’s Saturday afternoon, and you know what that means…time for ROH’s Final Battle of the Year of our Lord 2022! We’ve got at least twelve matches scheduled for today, with four of them crammed into the hour before the show even officially starts. Let’s get dangerous.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 12.9.22
We are a day away from Ring Of Honor Final Battle and odds are we are going to be seeing some of the very last build to the show. Other than that we have what should be a heck of a match between Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic Title against a mystery challenger. Let’s get to it.
Special Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation Airing Tomorrow
AEW is set to air a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tomorrow. The company has announced that the episode will air at 1 PM ET and will feature the following matches:
STARDOM Yearend Tour 2022 Results 12.10.22: Donna Del Mondo Wins in Headliner
– STARDOM held an event for its Yearend Tour 2022 last night at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s official website:. * Tomoka Inaba beat Lady C at 8:17. * BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) beat STARS (Koguma & Momo Kohgo) at...
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
Shawn Michaels Says New Day Are Open To Longer-Term Stay In NXT, Talks Bringing Main Roster Talent to Brand
The New Day are set to compete for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline, and Shawn Michaels recently talked about the team possibly staying there for a while. Michaels did a media call supporting this weekend’s PPV and talked about Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston’s arrival on the brand. You can see a couple highlights below, per Fightful:
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were very ill this week, but Moxley was obviously still at Dynamite. Moxley went to the taping because he knew he had to be on hand for the William Regal angle, and the story with keeping the Blackpool Combat Club together. While at the taping, he was asked about wrestling Konosuke Takeshita because Tony Khan wants to make Rampage stronger. Everyone involved was happy with how the match went.
Backstage Update on John Cena’s Status Closer to WrestleMania 39
– During this week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there are now some questions regarding John Cena’s potential status at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Observer noted that Cena is scheduled to be filming a movie, Ricky Stanicky, in Australia throughout February and March.
