dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KELOLAND TV
SD might start to limit nonresident archers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulations could get more complicated for some archery hunters seeking deer and antelope next fall. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Thursday proposed changing several of its regulations and cap the number of nonresident licenses that could be used on public lands.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota’s first class of certified Community Health Workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first class of certified community health workers graduates this week at Southeast Tech. It’s a program that’s been years in the making to help fill an important gap in health care and social services across the state. “You go...
KELOLAND TV
Environment stakes high in race for Louisiana utility seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for Louisiana’s obscure regulatory body typically receives little attention locally, but this year has caught the eye of national media outlets, celebrities, political action committees and public utility companies. Lambert Boissiere III, who has comfortably held a seat on Louisiana’s Public...
KELOLAND TV
Snow blankets eastern KELOLAND; Train, pickup crash investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 9. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. It’s been a long night for snow plows across eastern and southern KELOLAND as they clear the roads from last night’s winter storm.
KELOLAND TV
Another banner year for SD’s state campgrounds
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 396,365 nights that people camped in South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas through November this year were the most ever. They were 1% more than the old record of 394,714 covering the full year that was set in 2021, according to Scott Simpson, director for the state Parks and Recreation Division.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Overnight snow fall covers eastern KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a winter wonderland for parts of KELOLAND this morning. Thursday, snow began to fall throughout the eastern part of South Dakota with some parts of the state receiving as much as 10 inches. Here are some photos viewers have already started to...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Inflation friend, foe to South Dakota budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Inflation isn’t always the bad guy when it comes to sales tax revenue. The state of South Dakota depends heavily on sales and use tax revenue to pay for expenses in the general fund budget. Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget has 64% of the revenue for the general fund coming from sale and use tax.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota 38 + 2 to host final ride beginning Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year will be the final 38 + 2 Memorial Ride. The 330 mile horseback ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato, Minnesota honors the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung after the Dakota War. The memorial ride will start on December 10th...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two Rounds of Snow Incoming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be tracking not one but two rounds of snowfall for the next 2 days. Snow will move into northern South Dakota tonight and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will generally range between 2 and 4 inches of snow with higher totals near the South Dakota/North Dakota border. As far as the rest of the day, Wednesday should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s.
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
kelo.com
As winter weather approaches, be prepared for slippery roads during the evening commute
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As a mix of winter weather makes its way into the KELO listening area, it’s important to take the proper precautions before traveling today. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall through the overnight hours. Ahead of the snow...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
