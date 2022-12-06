ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks appear to remove Duke basketball product from rotation

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y19HC_0jZb1o6w00

A few weeks ago, Cam Reddish was at his peak with the New York Knicks after entering the starting lineup, where he remained for an eight-game stretch in which the team, now 11-13, went 4-4. The former Duke basketball one-and-done then sat out three games with a sore right groin and has seen his minutes plummet ever since.

And despite being healthy on Sunday, Reddish did not see the floor in the Knicks' 92-81 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. That left many New York fans again up in arms over the franchise's use of the 23-year-old former No. 10 overall draft pick, who arrived in the Big Apple from the Atlanta Hawks in January as part of a trade.

"Tom Thibodeau made it sound like after the game on Sunday that he was set with his nine-man rotation for the immediate future, and Cam Reddish would not be a part of it," SNY NBA insider Ian Begley explained in the latest episode of his "Begley's Mailbag" on Tuesday. "And this is significant because Cam Reddish had been a part of this rotation for much of the season...Now, it seems as if the emergence of Quentin Grimes has taken away Reddish's role."

So is Cam Reddish now trade bait for the New York Knicks?

"What his future is is very unclear," Begley added. "He's going to be a restricted free agent this offseason. I would assume that the Knicks get calls from several teams on Reddish between now and the February trade deadline. Teams that have expressed interest in Reddish in the past since the trade to New York have included the Lakers, the Heat, and the Bucks..."

Reddish is putting up several career-low averages this season with his 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound small forward's 30.4 shooting percentage from downtown is the second lowest in his four seasons as a professional.

That said, across his last four games as a starter before the groin injury, Reddish averaged an encouraging 16.5 points in 32.0 minutes per outing.

Meanwhile, the other Duke basketball product on the New Yorks Knicks' active roster, shooting guard RJ Barrett, has played and drawn a start in all 24 of the team's games this season despite shooting a career-low 28.2 percent beyond the arc.

Barrett, who starred alongside Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson as one-and-done Blue Devils in 2018-19, is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 33.4 minutes per game.

New York also employs 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done Trevor Keels on a two-way contract, but he has seen only one minute of NBA action.

The Knicks' next game is against the visiting Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball threatening program record on defense

If the season ended today, the Blue Devils would own a program record (since 1951) with the 59.0 points per game they've allowed thus far. Perhaps it's no coincidence that opponents' two lowest averages, 61.0 points in 2009-10 and 62.0 points in 2006-07, came against Duke basketball squads with Jon Scheyer in the backcourt.
DURHAM, NC
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Motorious

NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils wrap up non-conference slate in style

Jeremy Roach sat out the Duke basketball team's 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-7, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) on Saturday evening with a toe injury. By all accounts, it sounds like the junior captain and usual starting point guard could have played, but the staff was playing it ...
DURHAM, NC
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
456
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy