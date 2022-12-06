New Charges: 21-Year-Old Indicted In Yonkers Domestic Shooting, DA Says

The shooting happened in Yonkers at 32 Vineyard Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A 21-year-old man from the Hudson Valley has been indicted for a shooting in Westchester County that left one victim injured.

Rockland County resident Nahkeem Janvier of Spring Valley has been charged with attempting to murder a 33-year-old victim in Yonkers at an apartment located at 32 Vineyard Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to an announcement by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah from Tuesday, Dec. 6.

On the day of the shooting, around 2:45 a.m., Janvier fired three shots at the victim, hitting him once. The victim then took himself to Jacobi Medical Center, where he underwent emergency treatment for his injuries, Rocah said.

Police identified Janvier as a suspect after finding the victim in the hospital and found that the shooting had occurred after Janvier, a relative of the victim's domestic partner, had entered into a violent argument with the victim, according to Yonkers Police.

Janvier was later caught by authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 23, and was then extradited back to New York, Rocah said.

Rocah said Janvier is charged with the following:

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree attempted assault;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree assault.

Janvier was arraigned in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and is currently being held without bail, according to Rocah.

