ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

New Charges: 21-Year-Old Indicted In Yonkers Domestic Shooting, DA Says

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqsdU_0jZb1EWu00
The shooting happened in Yonkers at 32 Vineyard Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A 21-year-old man from the Hudson Valley has been indicted for a shooting in Westchester County that left one victim injured.

Rockland County resident Nahkeem Janvier of Spring Valley has been charged with attempting to murder a 33-year-old victim in Yonkers at an apartment located at 32 Vineyard Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to an announcement by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah from Tuesday, Dec. 6.

On the day of the shooting, around 2:45 a.m., Janvier fired three shots at the victim, hitting him once. The victim then took himself to Jacobi Medical Center, where he underwent emergency treatment for his injuries, Rocah said.

Police identified Janvier as a suspect after finding the victim in the hospital and found that the shooting had occurred after Janvier, a relative of the victim's domestic partner, had entered into a violent argument with the victim, according to Yonkers Police.

Janvier was later caught by authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 23, and was then extradited back to New York, Rocah said.

Rocah said Janvier is charged with the following:

  • Second-degree attempted murder;
  • First-degree attempted assault;
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Second-degree assault.

Janvier was arraigned in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and is currently being held without bail, according to Rocah.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder

The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said.  Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said.  Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said.  Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal

The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT

A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
MILFORD, CT
yonkerstimes.com

SPRING VALLEY MAN INDICTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER IN YONKERS

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Spring Valley resident was arraigned on an indictment where he is charged with shooting a Yonkers man in October 2022. The defendant is being held without bail. Nahkeem Janvier, 21, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for Attempted...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy