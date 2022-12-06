Read full article on original website
Post Register
After NC substation shootings, emergency officials on alert nationwide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In the wake of the recent substation shootings in North Carolina, energy companies and emergency operation centers across the country are on high alert. WPEC asked officials in Florida how they prepare for these incidents and how they would respond in a crisis...
cbs12.com
'It's a life safety issue:' Greenacres gives Lakeview Gardens 90 days to comply
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — At today’s code enforcement hearing —the city of Greenacres decided the Lakeview Garden Condominium has 90 days to bring the building up to code or face major fines. After an electrical fire on Halloween, residents at Lakeview Gardens were left without power for...
Consumers beware: Her spa treatments led to an unauthorized loan
Pompano Beach resident Shirley Kelley, 88, walked into a Deerfield Beach spa last December wanting a single $60 facial treatment. Unfortunately, that’s when her problems began. Instead, the spa owner convinced her to purchase a series of more extensive – and more expensive – monthly treatments. “He talked to...
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
cbs12.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family
Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
cbs12.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Housing Authority relaunches in-person services at new site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ThePalm Beach County Housing Authority has resumed in-person services after more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said staff members have been providing aid remotely since 2020 and have recently fully opened to the public. Families who are looking for any...
cbs12.com
Local non-profit's bus catches fire ahead of holiday toy distribution
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local non-profit, dedicated to serving kids in Palm Beach County, is now in need of the community’s support. This after their signature bus, one that is used to deliver hundreds of presents to children during the holiday season, caught fire right before their annual toy distribution event.
Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city
Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a "large scale" power outage.
cbs12.com
DOJ: Shark diving crew convicted for stealing fishing gear, while police chief was onboard
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in West Palm Beach convicted two men after law enforcement said they stole commercial fishing gear in federal waters. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said John R. Moore Jr., 56, of West Palm Beach and Tanner J. Mansell, 29, of Jupiter, ran their shark diving business from Jupiter Inlet. In August 2020, the two were operating a boat carrying a police chief and his family, visiting tourists from the Midwest, and two other tourists, when investigators said they commited a crime on camera in front of everyone.
Exclusive look at Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years
A highly anticipated meeting is happening Thursday evening to determine which students will go to Palm Beach County's first new high school in 18 years.
WPBF News 25
New effort underway to keep people safe around railroad crossings in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach alongside county leaders and transportation leaders across Florida announced its “See Tracks, Think Train" campaign on Wednesday. The city-wide initiative will be in full force over the next 12 days ahead of the holidays. “Our goal is...
tripsavvy.com
9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
Boca Raton YMCA Situation Monday Was Not Criminal
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The situation at the Peter Blum Family YMCA Campus in Boca Raton on Monday was not criminal. BocaNewsNow.com received multiple calls, emails, and texts through our 561-576-NEWS reporting line that a huge police presence Monday morning indicated a serious […]
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Two Palm Beach County men who offer tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks were convicted Tuesday of stealing fishing gear in federal waters.
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
Jupiter Community High School is on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said.
RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE
STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
cbs12.com
Forever Family: Meet Denisse
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — They are four sisters, and they are as close and the closest of siblings. The older two have been adopted, and they often visit. The youngest two are living together in foster care and their only holiday wish is to find a Forever Family together that will allow them to stay in touch with their older sisters. Denisse is the baby of the family. She is 14 years old and in 8th grade.
