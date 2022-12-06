ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Saint Francis Children's Hospital accepting toy donations for pediatric patients

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Saint Francis Children's Hospital is accepting toy donation for pediatric patients who will have to spend their holidays in the hospital. On Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., staff will be accepting donations of toys at the Saint Francis Evergreen Building.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Historical Society puts aft wheel from USS Oklahoma on display

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma Historical Society is highlighting the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which received the brunt of the initial attacks. The OHS interim director pulled the aft wheel from the vessel and put it on display on the first...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa awards Humanitarians of the Year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman and a man were recognized for going above and beyond in humanitarian work by the City of Tulsa Thursday. The city and the Human Rights Commission hosted the inaugural Humanitarian of the Year (HotY) Award at City Hall. Vicky Langston was awarded for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Tulsa rescue pup to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rescue pup from Tulsa will soon be playing on the big screen. Powder Puff, a Tulsa rescue dog from Small Paws Animal Rescue, has been chosen to be a team player in the Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Feb. 12 2023. Puppies...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TUESDAY FORECAST: Rain moves in this evening

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog and drizzle remain through this morning. A few showers develop in our southeastern counties later this afternoon and may last through the overnight. Wednesday will be a washout of a day. Heavy rain lingers through the Thursday morning commute, with clearing occurring by the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Citizen Potawatomi Nation launches college level language courses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is launching college level language courses in its traditional language, Bodéwadmimwen. There has been a push in more recent years to preserve Native American languages in the U.S. Out of the 300 indigenous languages once spoken in American, only 175 remain.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Widespread rain expected

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rain moves in from the south today and becomes widespread through the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Heavy rain sticks around through the Thursday morning commute, before clearing up by the late afternoon. We'll finally be...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Heavy rain for morning commute

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scattered showers remain through this morning's commute. Rain will be heaviest in our eastern and southern counties. Be prepared for ponding on the roadways. Showers exit by later this afternoon, leaving us dry through Friday evening. The next chance of rain comes late Friday night...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
TULSA, OK

