Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Saint Francis Children's Hospital accepting toy donations for pediatric patients
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Saint Francis Children's Hospital is accepting toy donation for pediatric patients who will have to spend their holidays in the hospital. On Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., staff will be accepting donations of toys at the Saint Francis Evergreen Building.
KTUL
Oklahoma Historical Society puts aft wheel from USS Oklahoma on display
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma Historical Society is highlighting the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which received the brunt of the initial attacks. The OHS interim director pulled the aft wheel from the vessel and put it on display on the first...
KTUL
City of Tulsa awards Humanitarians of the Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman and a man were recognized for going above and beyond in humanitarian work by the City of Tulsa Thursday. The city and the Human Rights Commission hosted the inaugural Humanitarian of the Year (HotY) Award at City Hall. Vicky Langston was awarded for...
KTUL
Tulsa County DA's Office to remember homicide victims at Trees of Remembrance Ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's office will host the Trees of Remembrance Ceremony Monday night. This event is a chance for families of homicide victims to join together and remember their loved ones who were lost to violent crimes. Starting at 6 p.m., the tree...
KTUL
US Cellular donates $5,000 to Oasis Fresh Market customers in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Cellular made a $5,000 donation to customers of the Oasis Fresh Market in north Tulsa on Tuesday. U.S. Cellular gave 100 customers a $50 gift card, to help ensure area residents can share a meal with their loved ones this season. " We're a...
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
KTUL
Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
KTUL
Tulsa rescue pup to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rescue pup from Tulsa will soon be playing on the big screen. Powder Puff, a Tulsa rescue dog from Small Paws Animal Rescue, has been chosen to be a team player in the Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Feb. 12 2023. Puppies...
KTUL
Okmulgee Police Department searching for person of interest in arson investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a person of interest involving a house fire from Sunday. Officers say on Dec. 4, a man is seen on security footage approaching a home in the area near 3rd Street and Grand. The man goes inside the house, flashes appear and then the man leaves the area.
KTUL
Suspect arrested after victim finds stolen bike rack listed on Facebook Marketplace
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell a stolen bike rack on Facebook Marketplace. On Dec. 5 just before 3 p.m., TPD responded near 31st and Memorial to assist an individual. When police arrived, the man said he...
KTUL
TUESDAY FORECAST: Rain moves in this evening
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog and drizzle remain through this morning. A few showers develop in our southeastern counties later this afternoon and may last through the overnight. Wednesday will be a washout of a day. Heavy rain lingers through the Thursday morning commute, with clearing occurring by the...
KTUL
Citizen Potawatomi Nation launches college level language courses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is launching college level language courses in its traditional language, Bodéwadmimwen. There has been a push in more recent years to preserve Native American languages in the U.S. Out of the 300 indigenous languages once spoken in American, only 175 remain.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol trying to locate owner of abandoned canoe found at Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking the public's assistance in finding the owner of the pictured canoe. OHP says two troopers responded to Cedar Creek at Skiatook Lake on Sunday for a report of an abandoned canoe that contained multiple fishing poles, jackets, and jug lines.
KTUL
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Widespread rain expected
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rain moves in from the south today and becomes widespread through the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Heavy rain sticks around through the Thursday morning commute, before clearing up by the late afternoon. We'll finally be...
KTUL
Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
KTUL
Skiatook Public School campuses close to visitors as COVID levels spike in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook Public School campuses are closed to visitors and parents this week as COVID-19 levels spike in Osage County. According to SPS, for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 9 all school sites will be closed to parents and other visitors. The CDC says...
KTUL
Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
KTUL
THURSDAY FORECAST: Heavy rain for morning commute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scattered showers remain through this morning's commute. Rain will be heaviest in our eastern and southern counties. Be prepared for ponding on the roadways. Showers exit by later this afternoon, leaving us dry through Friday evening. The next chance of rain comes late Friday night...
KTUL
Tulsa County reopens Horsepen Creek Bridge after nearly two years of construction upgrades
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Horsepen Creek Bridge is officially reopened after it was previously shut down for nearly two years for much needed upgrades after being deemed unsafe to travel on. In January 2021, the bridge was shut down after it was given a fracture critical designation. Tulsa...
KTUL
Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
Comments / 0