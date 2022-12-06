Read full article on original website
National Hurricane Center Monitoring Potential Subtropical System
Hurricane season is over, but a potential subtropical system is churning in the Atlantic. Richard Pasch with the National Hurricane Center says the low pressure area doesn't have well-organized circulation yet. Pasch says the potential storm should stay out in the Atlantic and while hurricane season ended less than a...
Were Sharks In Florida Street After Hurricane Nicole? New Video Emerges
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
SEE IT: Mystery 80-foot-long object turns up on Florida beach
A large unidentified object has surfaced on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, after two major hurricanes eroded enough sand to expose the wooden contraption.
I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb
Insider's reporter booked a one-of-a-kind lifeguard tower and plans to keep booking unique glamping trips on Airbnb. Here's what it was like.
Video shows tide break through Vilano dunes
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A Vilano man and his machine were no match for the strong surge Nicole brought to the beach. Action News Jax shared Chris McKinney’s story in October after Hurricane Ian. He used a bobcat and pumps to fight the tide from breaching into homes along Viejo Street.
Diamond Ring Worth $40K Found on Florida Beach, Returned to Owner Just Miles Away
A man looking through the sand on a St. Augustine, Florida beach discovered quite the find: a diamond ring valued at $40,000. Joseph Cook was searching through the sand on Hammock Beach in St. Augustine in October when he found the diamond ring set in platinum. Cook posted videos to...
Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength As It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole was reported to be near hurricane strength as it moved toward Florida.
WATCH: Massive Alligator Nearly Snatches Tarpon Off the End of Florida Angler’s Line
The southeastern United States is home to around 5 million American alligators, and over a million of them live in the freshwater of Florida. The apex predators are well-established in the Sunshine State, having inhabited its many marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for millions of years, and can be found in all 67 counties.
The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges
If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole
A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
More Than 290,000 Floridians Without Power After Hurricane Nicole
Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane.
Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s
Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
Red Tide Blooms on Florida Beach Decimate Bird and Fish Populations
Red tide continues to spread throughout the Gulf of Mexico and onto the southwest Florida coast. Hurricane Ian already devastated parts of the state. Now it’s dealing with the deaths of bird and fish. An ABC station in Naples, Fla., reported Tuesday that conditions were particularly bad on Vanderbilt...
Miami Dolphins partner with organizations to install new AC for family in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins gave out a cool surprise. The football team partnered with several organizations to help a family in North Miami Beach. They installed a brand new air conditioning unit at the home on Tuesday. The lucky winner said this gift is a...
Unknown 80-foot Object Seen on a US Beach: No Answer From Officials
The 80-foot-long, unidentified object, which is made primarily of wood but may also include some metal, was originally spotted by onlookers at the beach. Summary - The unidentified object was discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida. It is made of wood but may also contain some metal and is around 80 feet (24.3 metres) long. It could not be roped off since water covers it during high tide and experts are still trying to figure out what it is.
