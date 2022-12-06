ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

iheart.com

National Hurricane Center Monitoring Potential Subtropical System

Hurricane season is over, but a potential subtropical system is churning in the Atlantic. Richard Pasch with the National Hurricane Center says the low pressure area doesn't have well-organized circulation yet. Pasch says the potential storm should stay out in the Atlantic and while hurricane season ended less than a...
ESPN 690

Video shows tide break through Vilano dunes

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A Vilano man and his machine were no match for the strong surge Nicole brought to the beach. Action News Jax shared Chris McKinney’s story in October after Hurricane Ian. He used a bobcat and pumps to fight the tide from breaching into homes along Viejo Street.
Mashed

The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges

If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole

A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
FLORIDA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Raj Guleria

Unknown 80-foot Object Seen on a US Beach: No Answer From Officials

The 80-foot-long, unidentified object, which is made primarily of wood but may also include some metal, was originally spotted by onlookers at the beach. Summary - The unidentified object was discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida. It is made of wood but may also contain some metal and is around 80 feet (24.3 metres) long. It could not be roped off since water covers it during high tide and experts are still trying to figure out what it is.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

