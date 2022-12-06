ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMtVt_0jZb0Sbd00

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Duke Energy said it expects to be able to restore power by Wednesday night to a county where electric substations were attacked by gunfire.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said the company expects to have power back Wednesday just before midnight in Moore County. The company had previously estimated it would be restored Thursday morning.

About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power Tuesday, down from more than 45,000 at the height of the outage Saturday.

Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

Authorities have not released a motive or said what kind of weapon was used.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for a thorough assessment of the state’s critical infrastructure Tuesday morning at a Council of State meeting — a collective body of elected officials comprising the executive branch. He said this will likely include discussions with federal regulators, lawmakers and utility companies about how to bolster security and prevent future attacks.

In the short-term, the state has sent generators to Moore County and is helping feed residents. Law enforcement in surrounding counties has been more vigilant about monitoring nearby substations since the attack, he said.

“This seemed to be too easy,” Cooper said after the meeting. “People knew what they were doing to disable the substation, and for that much damage to be caused — causing so much problem, economic loss, safety challenges to so many people for so long — I think we have to look at what we might need to do to harden that infrastructure.”

Mike Causey, the North Carolina insurance commissioner and state fire marshal, called the attack “a wakeup call to provide better security at our power substations.”

Many businesses around the county that's about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Raleigh are closed at a normally busy time of year for tourism and holiday shopping. Schools are also closed and traffic lights are out around the area.

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
CBS Minnesota

$75,000 reward offered for info on North Carolina power grid attack

The governor of North Carolina and several other organizations are offering monetary rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the attack that disrupted power to much of Moore County, leaving residents in the dark for nearly a week. Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that the state of North Carolina, Duke Energy, and Moore County are offering up to $75,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, with each body offering rewards of up to $25,000. "An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated," said Cooper in...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households

Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
WRAL News

Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wraltechwire.com

Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC

CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
CARY, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
146K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy