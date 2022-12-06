ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Three Arrested for Solicitation Of A Minor In Amarillo

Amarillo has seen its share of crime. We unofficially hit 29 homicides in Amarillo in 2022. This doesn’t include separate crimes including robberies, shootings, etc. It seems to be that crime is growing by leaps and bounds in our great city. It's quite possible it is because the population of our city is growing.
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue area. According to officials, on Saturday December 3, at 6:45 p.m., Amarillo police were called at Cimmaron Avenue area on an attempted child abduction. The victim was approached by an...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

VFW Post 9022 in Dumas seeking funding to avoid closing

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — During the last decade, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has seen a decline of an estimated 700,000 members nationwide. A lack of active membership and financial struggles are making it tougher for many rural VFWs to remain open. In the Texas Panhandle alone a...
DUMAS, TX
KFDA

Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a deadly crash involving three teen sisters. According to officials, last night at around 7:20 p.m., officials were called to a single car rollover on RM 1319, two miles northwest of Borger. The report states that the driver, 18-year-old Madison Harris,...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
AMARILLO, TX

