abc7amarillo.com
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
KFDA
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
APD investigating possible incident in west Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating what it said was a possible child abduction in west Amarillo Saturday. According to police, officers were called to what they were told was a possible attempt at a child abduction in the 4100 block of Cimarron Ave. on Saturday. Police said they […]
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding an incident that led to the arrest of two individuals in Amarillo Friday. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant for a home in the 1600 block of S Lincoln Street. Officials […]
Three Arrested for Solicitation Of A Minor In Amarillo
Amarillo has seen its share of crime. We unofficially hit 29 homicides in Amarillo in 2022. This doesn’t include separate crimes including robberies, shootings, etc. It seems to be that crime is growing by leaps and bounds in our great city. It's quite possible it is because the population of our city is growing.
San Angelo LIVE!
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
Attempted Kidnapping In Amarillo. Is It Safe To Let Kids Outside?
When I was a kid growing up, we'd get home from school, run in and have a quick snack, then we'd immediately head outside to play in the neighborhood with our friends. We didn't have all the devices kids have now, so our entertainment was either watching something on TV or going out to play.
KFDA
Amarillo police looking for man who attempted to kidnap child
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a child at Cimmaron Avenue area. According to officials, on Saturday December 3, at 6:45 p.m., Amarillo police were called at Cimmaron Avenue area on an attempted child abduction. The victim was approached by an...
abc7amarillo.com
VFW Post 9022 in Dumas seeking funding to avoid closing
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — During the last decade, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has seen a decline of an estimated 700,000 members nationwide. A lack of active membership and financial struggles are making it tougher for many rural VFWs to remain open. In the Texas Panhandle alone a...
KFDA
Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
1 arrested after car chase from Amarillo to Dumas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was arrested after a Monday chase that extended from Amarillo into Moore County. DPS officials said that a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a traffic violation on US 87 north of Amarillo on Monday. However, officials said that […]
Amarillo FD responds to multiple ‘spot fires’ in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding multiple fires in a north Amarillo area on Thursday. According to an AFD report, crews were dispatched at around 2:32 p.m. Thursday where they found multiple spot fires in the area and a shed burning. AFD said they arrived at around 2:35 […]
KFDA
Potter County officials: 2 facing multiple charges after deputies find drugs and firearm in home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have arrested two suspects after finding drugs and a firearm in a home at S Lincoln Street. According to officials, deputies have arrested two suspects today after using a warrant to search the home. During the search, deputies found cocaine, along with MDMA....
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
KFDA
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are investigating a deadly crash involving three teen sisters. According to officials, last night at around 7:20 p.m., officials were called to a single car rollover on RM 1319, two miles northwest of Borger. The report states that the driver, 18-year-old Madison Harris,...
news4sanantonio.com
3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
KFDA
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
