Lumberton, NC

Pirates, Rams honored on United-8 All-Conference football team

By Staff report
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
Six football players from Lumberton and five from Purnell Swett earned All-Conference honors when the United-8 Conference released the selections Monday.

Lumberton defensive lineman Nakoma Scott and Purnell Swett defensive lineman Jacobi Chavis each earned first-team honors.

Rams offensive lineman Jodi Freeman and linebacker Charles Wilkes each earned second-team selections.

Honorable mentions included Lumberton running back Jacoby Pevia, offensive linemen Andre Bethea and Anthony Brady and defensive backs Michael Pitts and Roderick McCallum and Purnell Swett wide receiver Marcus Lowry and defensive lineman Nakota Locklear.

Jack Britt running back Sincere Baines was named the United-8 Offensive Player of the Year and Seventy-First defensive lineman Hector Bautista took Defensive Player of the Year honors. Cape Fear kicker/punter Tyler Buckley was named the league’s specialist of the year. Seventy-First’s Duran McLaurin as named the conference Coach of the Year.

The Robesonian

