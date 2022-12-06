Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
NBC Chicago
Man Shot to Death While Driving, Crashes Into Dumpster in Belmont Gardens
A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a nearby dumpster, according to Chicago police.
CBS News
Chicago man charged with attempted carjacking in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with attempting to carjack a woman in the South Shore neighborhood Friday. Chicago police arrested Theodore Ammons, 26, in the 7800 block of South Oglesby Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in face while driving in Albany Park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face while driving in Albany Park and was critically injured Saturday morning. Police say around 2:18 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone in a blue sedan fired shots at her. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
cwbchicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots two men during possible auto theft in the Loop
Chicago — A concealed carry holder shot two men during an exchange of gunfire in the heart of Chicago’s Loop early Saturday morning. It’s at least the third time in about a week that armed citizens have shot suspected offenders during the commission of crimes. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man crashes car into dumpster, dies after being shot at while driving on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man died in a car crash after being shot at while driving on the Northwest Side of Chicago Saturday morning. Police say the man was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski around 1:10 a.m. when an offender in another car began shooting at him. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder returns fire at possible carjackers in Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot at when he interrupted a possible attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning. Police say a 31-year-old man was walking to his car parked in the first block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in a red SUV.
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
Man, 21, charged in shooting death of Bronzeville activist Johnnie Owens
The suspect is is currently in custody on unrelated charges.
South Side man armed with knife charged for attempted car theft
CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged for attempting to forcefully take a car from a woman while he was armed with a knife in South Shore Friday. CPD released charges against Theodore Ammons, 26, with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon. Police arrested Ammons near the 7800 block of South […]
cwbchicago.com
Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street
Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
cwbchicago.com
Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say
Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
Chicago police, ATF investigate twisted remains of South Side SUV
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.An explosion on the South Side rocks an entire neighborhood, and as the smoke cleared, neighbors saw the twisted remains of an SUV. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports parts of the vehicle flew in all directions.The explosion so loud, some neighbors in Morgan Park thought it was dynamite going off in their front yard. They're picking up the pieces. Literally.A windshield landed in someone's front walkway. A car door fell in another yard, and even more car parts were found on the sidewalk. The pieces belong to a mangled mess on 109th and Green. "I was on my phone...
Convicted felon extradited to Chicago, charged with fatally shooting man near Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A convicted felon was charged Friday with fatally shooting a man near a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side in October. Rodnee Miller, 26, of Minnesota, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder, strong probability of death. On Oct. 24,...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
