Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
A Croatian player's son ran across the field to console Neymar after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup
Neymar was clearly heartbroken after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup, but an opponent's son was ready to lift him up.
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco’s World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first-ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Well,...
FOX Sports
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina
We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
NBC San Diego
Cristiano Ronaldo Booed by Moroccan Fans After Subbing in
Moroccan fans in the stands were quick to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal entrance to the Portugal-Morocco quarterfinal match with boos. The 37-year-old Portuguese star did not start the game on Saturday, but went on to be subbed in during the second half when the team was down 1-0. This...
Lionel Messi Sounds Off On ‘Fool’ Following Win vs. Netherlands (Video)
The reporter told him to ‘calm down.’
FIFA 'deeply saddened' by death of migrant worker during World Cup in Qatar
According to The Athletic, the worker was involved in a forklift truck accident in which he slipped off a ramp and hit his head on a concrete floor.
NBC San Diego
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 9
Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride so far with unexpected upsets like when Saudi Arabia clinched a victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the group stage, and when Morocco knocked European powerhouse Spain out of the round of 16 with impressive penalty kicks. Not to mention some insane wins like Portugal’s 6-1 domination over Switzerland in the knockout round and the Netherlands’ victory over Christian Pulisic and the USA in the round of 16.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket today: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage dates, printable wall chart; Croatia stun Brazil
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the quarterfinals upon us. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
theScore
Tite steps down after Brazil's early World Cup exit
Tite is stepping down as Brazil's head coach after his team was knocked out of the World Cup on Friday. The 61-year-old reaffirmed his desire to depart shortly after the Selecao's quarterfinal loss to Croatia on penalties. "It is very difficult," Tite told reporters, according to BBC Sport. "The cycle...
NBC San Diego
Tracking Every Penalty Shootout From the 2022 World Cup
Nothing is more stressful than penalty kicks -- that goes for players, coaches and fans. One shot or save can decide your fate, and it all comes down to the goalkeeper guessing which way to jump. There's already been a record-tying four games decided in penalty shootouts at the 2022...
Pelé sends message of support to Neymar after World Cup exit
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record on Friday, and then commiserated with the player for his World Cup exit. Pelé, who has been hospitalized while being treated for a respiratory infection, posted his message on Instagram after...
Mbappé laughs, shows his joy as World Cup history beckons
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s immense sense of joy was written all over his face. The France forward’s mouth opened as wide as could be and his eyes squinted tight in elation after what he had just witnessed at the World Cup. France’s fragile...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag only discovered Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United when he saw the interview where the Portuguese forward said he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager. Ronaldo gave the controversial interview in November in which the 37-year-old also criticised the club and said he "felt betrayed".
NBC Sports
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed
Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
Comments / 0