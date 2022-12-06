The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Debuts All-New Collection of Interactive Ollivanders Wands Available Exclusively at Universal Parks Across The Globe

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
WDW News Today
Bowser’s Head Added to the Entrance of Bowser’s Castle in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Super Nintendo World is rapidly finishing construction in Universal Studios Hollywood, scheduled to open Early 2023. This week we saw that Bowser’s Castle, which also the entrance to the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Right away, we can see the massive Bowser head attached to Bowser’s Castle. This will...
Immerse yourself in Universal Orlando Resort's new escape rooms: Jurassic World, Back to the Future
Universal Orlando Resort is allowing guests to immerse themselves in two iconic film franchises in a new escape room adventure.
I Tried The Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand, Here’s What Features Sold Me
Here's what I thought about Warner Bros' new interactive wands after trying it for myself.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
WDW News Today
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
Disney's Epcot Brings Back Guest-Favorite Attraction
Walt Disney World's Epcot has never been known as a great thrill ride theme park. Rides and attractions at the Florida park that first opened in 1982 have been more geared toward adults with the World Showcase collection of areas with themes of different countries and various themed pavilions sponsored by corporations.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
WDW News Today
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Confirms Epic Universe to Open Summer 2025, Takes Shot at Disney Animation
Today at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell confirmed that Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s third theme park will be opened in the summer of 2025. During a question and answer session, Shell stated “We’re right on track. Literally right on track.”
disneytips.com
Disney Might Bring the Original Journey Into Imagination Back to EPCOT
Will the Walt Disney World Resort finally restore Journey Into Imagination with Figment to its beloved original EPCOT form? It could be be a real possibility?. The classic Journey Into Imagination ride opened in the 1980s at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and with it, introduced that lovable fellow, Figment. In the attraction, a character designed by Tony Baxter called the Dreamfinder and his sidekick, Figment the dragon, took EPCOT Center Guests through a world of creativity and expression.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket
When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
