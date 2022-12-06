ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Debuts All-New Collection of Interactive Ollivanders Wands Available Exclusively at Universal Parks Across The Globe

By Guest Blog
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
