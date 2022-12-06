Mother of 10-year-old girl killed in crash says best friend was driving, ran from the scene

ATLANTA — The mother of a 10-year-old girl killed in a crash said she can’t understand why her best friend would run from the crash and leave her daughter and boyfriend to die.

Police say two people were killed and multiple people were injured early Saturday morning in a single-car crash on Campbellton Road. The driver ran from the scene of the wreck and has not been seen since.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to Evelyn Henderson, the mother of 10-year-old Janylya Henderson, who was killed along with her father, 33-year-old Nicholas Jeffries.

Henderson said she misses her boyfriend and her little sidekick, who went with her everywhere.

“She was the sweetest little girl in the world,” Henderson said. “Today, we were supposed to go vote. Me and her.”

Henderson said Janylya was an old soul who loved to work and loved going to the polls. She never made it to Georgia’s Senate runoff.

Henderson said on the night of the crash, her best friend was driving her, Janylya, Jeffries, her son and a friend home. Her friend, who hasn’t been identified by police, lost control of the car and flipped several times.

Henderson said her friend initially tried to help Janylya, but then left the scene.

Relatives said that Rob Martin, who was injured in the crash, told them that the driver panicked.

“He said all he could hear her say was, ‘I can’t go to jail. I ain’t going to jail, because my baby girl need me,” the family member said.

Henderson apologized to the loved ones she lost.

“I just want to say, ‘I love y’all. I’m so sorry it happened to y’all, but God got y’all,’” Henderson said.

Henderson said her daughter is in a better place.

“And I know he just loaned her to me, and I know he got her back,” Henderson said. “And she is with her dad.”

The driver is still on the run.

