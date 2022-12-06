ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

By Garin Flowers, Yahoo News
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGVvG_0jZazK9a00

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity.

Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.

Some local outlets have reported in crime with vandalism and looting.

Authorities said one or more suspects shot up two substations, causing a mass blackout that left 45,000 utility customers without power. The alarming discovery came around 7 p.m. Saturday after outages began spreading across the region, officials said.

Duke Energy, the company providing service to the area, said technicians are working around the clock to restore power by Thursday.

Federal agencies, including the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy, are assisting the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and state officials with the investigation.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was briefed on the matter, and that they don’t yet know who is responsible. Investigators also haven’t released a motive.

"So we condemn this apparent attack on critical infrastructure. Federal law enforcement continues to support the investigation, and we will continue to monitor the situation as that investigation plays out," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

"The Department of Energy is working with utilities in the region to ensure they have everything they need to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

"Early evidence suggests that it was deliberate and the investigation is underway," Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, also said at a seperate briefing.

Reporters asked Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields about speculation that the attacks were a protest against a planned drag show set for Saturday. Fields responded that law enforcement had not found evidence to support that claim.

But Fields did say the culprit "knew exactly what they were doing to cause the damage and cause the outage that they did.”

Organizers of the drag show at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines said they believe they were at the center of the attack, saying that "far-right activists had been trying to shut down the show for weeks," and that they even had security at the Saturday night show, reported.

A state of emergency was put in place for the area, located east of Charlotte, by the Moore County Board of Commissioners. The board said it will expire Dec. 9 around 5:00 p.m. unless it needs to be extended.

Duke Energy said it had restored electricity to about 7,000 customers by Monday afternoon. Around 35,000 were still without power as of Tuesday, according to Duke’s website.

"We are restoring customers where possible, but the damage is beyond repair in some areas. That leaves us with no option but to replace large pieces of equipment – which is not an easy or quick task,” Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s general manager of emergency preparedness, said in a statement.

He added that the company “is committed to getting life back to normal for our customers. We thank them for their patience.”

With the incident raising concerns about how vulnerable the power grid system is in the United States, Cooper on Tuesday called for an assessment of the state’s critical infrastructure on how to improve security and prevent attacks in the future.

The state has sent generators and other supplies such as food to Moore County.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have found no evidence linking gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations that cost thousands of customers their power, though multiple state and federal agencies continue to investigate.
RIDGEWAY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. — (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Investigators are still searching for the person or persons who attacked two substations in North Carolina, causing a widespread power outage. They said they hope surveillance videos from nearby homes and businesses can give them a lead. Meanwhile, neighbors are saying they heard gunshots the...
qcnews.com

Moore County officials give substation attack update

A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death

SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy