DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — In a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday morning, state Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny, announced that he is resigning his seat in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives effective immediately, so that he can focus on his new role as the state’s lieutenant governor and assist in the transition to the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO