Mckean County, PA

Drought watch lifted for multiple counties

PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 15 counties. Carbon, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties remain on drought watch. The drought watch has been lifted for the following counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Texas man planned to blow up high school then skip town, documents say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Texas man planned to blow up a high school and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
AMARILLO, TX
Wilkes-Barre Mayor presents check to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown recently presented a $7,500 check, funded by the American Rescue Plan, to the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. According to their website, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre‘s mission is “to provide professional quality, Broadway-style live theatre while ensuring a welcoming environment...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Rep. Austin Davis resigns from PA House to focus on new role as next Lt. Governor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — In a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday morning, state Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny, announced that he is resigning his seat in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives effective immediately, so that he can focus on his new role as the state’s lieutenant governor and assist in the transition to the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New policy approved by PIAA allows athletes

PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has approved a new policy allowing athletes to sign name, image, and likeness deals. This allows them to get commercial endorsements and take part in promotional activities. It does come with some restrictions, such as not being able to promote things...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

