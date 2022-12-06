Read full article on original website
AG Shapiro: Charges filed against Mt. Carmel students for alleged hazing incident
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that his office has filed charges against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players for their involvement in a 2020 hazing incident. Following a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office, the Office of Attorney...
Drought watch lifted for multiple counties
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 15 counties. Carbon, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties remain on drought watch. The drought watch has been lifted for the following counties...
Three PA firefighters die on duty this week, Gov. Wolf orders flags to fly at half-staff
PA (WOLF) — Gov.Tom Wolf today ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex and all commonwealth facilities statewide in honor of three firefighters who have died in the line of duty this week. The order honors Kurt Keilhofer of the Mapleton Fire Department...
Texas man planned to blow up high school then skip town, documents say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Texas man planned to blow up a high school and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
$19 Million grant aiding drug and alcohol treatment and case management
(WOLF) — 19 Million dollars is being put towards strengthening drug and alcohol treatment and case management systems across the state. The grant money is awarded through the Substance Use Disorder Loan Repayment Program and the goal is to help those who work in the field to repay their educational loans.
Wilkes-Barre Mayor presents check to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown recently presented a $7,500 check, funded by the American Rescue Plan, to the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. According to their website, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre‘s mission is “to provide professional quality, Broadway-style live theatre while ensuring a welcoming environment...
Delaware River Basin Commission bans discharge of fracking wastewater discharges
(WOLF) — The Delaware River Basin Commission has banned the discharge of wastewater from fracking onto land or water inside the basin. The commission approved a final rule last year prohibiting the practice of fracking. An appeal to overturn it came earlier this year. The vote on the ban...
Rep. Austin Davis resigns from PA House to focus on new role as next Lt. Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — In a letter to his colleagues on Wednesday morning, state Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny, announced that he is resigning his seat in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives effective immediately, so that he can focus on his new role as the state’s lieutenant governor and assist in the transition to the administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro.
New policy approved by PIAA allows athletes
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has approved a new policy allowing athletes to sign name, image, and likeness deals. This allows them to get commercial endorsements and take part in promotional activities. It does come with some restrictions, such as not being able to promote things...
