Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy may not be a "big portal guy," but the Cowboys have shown an urgency to be active in recruiting the transfer portal with several positions needing to be immediately addressed for the 2023 season. Oklahoma State will lose at least 20 players from this year's roster, many of which were key contributors on offense, defense and even special teams. Almost a dozen of those departures left to enter the portal. But, it is a give and take concept that could be used as an advantage if managed properly.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO