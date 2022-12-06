ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Oklahoma State Football Transfer Offer Tracker: Updates on targets after 2022 season

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy may not be a "big portal guy," but the Cowboys have shown an urgency to be active in recruiting the transfer portal with several positions needing to be immediately addressed for the 2023 season. Oklahoma State will lose at least 20 players from this year's roster, many of which were key contributors on offense, defense and even special teams. Almost a dozen of those departures left to enter the portal. But, it is a give and take concept that could be used as an advantage if managed properly.
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Mike Gundy backs Spencer Sanders’ choice

STILLWATER — After leading Oklahoma State’s 20-14 comeback against Iowa State, Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders never hesitated in his plan this week. He’s playing and he’s starting when No. 24-ranked OSU travels to OU for the annual Bedlam matchup Saturday night. “Ain’t no question about it,”...
STILLWATER, OK
addictedtovacation.com

The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma

Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

‘Croce Plays Croce’ tour announces Tulsa stop

TULSA, Okla. — A.J. Croce is bringing his father’s music alive again, with a tour dedicated to all your Jim Croce favorites. A.J has spent the past 30 years making a reputation of his own a piano player and vocalist. In the past few years though, the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concept took off with him sharing stories and songs from his father, his own songs and covers of the songs he says influenced them both.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa

A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School

The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call

Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Changes Public Meeting Format After Disruptions

The City of Tulsa has changed the format of some public meetings to limit disruptions from people who think a planning document is part of a government plan to seize property and implement the Green New Deal. Tulsa is updating the comprehensive plan, through a process called PlaniTulsa, and is...
