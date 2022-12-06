Read full article on original website
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Oklahoma State Football Transfer Offer Tracker: Updates on targets after 2022 season
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy may not be a "big portal guy," but the Cowboys have shown an urgency to be active in recruiting the transfer portal with several positions needing to be immediately addressed for the 2023 season. Oklahoma State will lose at least 20 players from this year's roster, many of which were key contributors on offense, defense and even special teams. Almost a dozen of those departures left to enter the portal. But, it is a give and take concept that could be used as an advantage if managed properly.
blackchronicle.com
Mike Gundy backs Spencer Sanders’ choice
STILLWATER — After leading Oklahoma State’s 20-14 comeback against Iowa State, Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders never hesitated in his plan this week. He’s playing and he’s starting when No. 24-ranked OSU travels to OU for the annual Bedlam matchup Saturday night. “Ain’t no question about it,”...
No. 9 Arkansas battles Oklahoma, moves on without Trevon Brazile
Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday
KOKI FOX 23
Rock fans react to Def Leppard and Motley Crue coming to TU’s Chapman Stadium
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa’s (TU) announcement that Chapman Stadium will play host to rock legends Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guest Alice Cooper on August 16th could lead to other concert opportunities at the large outdoor venue. On Friday, FOX23 News had the...
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
Tulsa business evacuated, Tulsa fire and hazmat on scene
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene in midtown Tulsa where a business is evacuated and the Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat crews are on scene.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
addictedtovacation.com
The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma
Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
Bogus school shooter threats made in several Oklahoma cities
Emergency crews got several false 911 calls in several Oklahoma cities this morning. The hoax calls claim there's an active shooter at schools.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
KOKI FOX 23
‘Croce Plays Croce’ tour announces Tulsa stop
TULSA, Okla. — A.J. Croce is bringing his father’s music alive again, with a tour dedicated to all your Jim Croce favorites. A.J has spent the past 30 years making a reputation of his own a piano player and vocalist. In the past few years though, the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concept took off with him sharing stories and songs from his father, his own songs and covers of the songs he says influenced them both.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
natureworldnews.com
EPA Finds Tons of Radioactive Material in Landfill 1 Mile From Elementary School – Oklahoma
Thousands of tons of radioactive material have been discovered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a landfill less than one mile from an elementary school in Oklahoma. According to the EPA, steps are being taken to prevent exposure of the members of the community,. The radioactive substance was discovered...
publicradiotulsa.org
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
News On 6
Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School
The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call
Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Ports hopes $15.74 million rail project at Port of Inola will attract new industry
INOLA, Okla. — Tulsa Ports is getting ready to embark on one of the largest projects the Port Authority said it has ever undertaken. Daniel Grisham, the Deputy Port Director, said by the end of January, construction is expected to get underway on a $15.76 million dollar rail project at the Port of Inola that will build 4.4 miles of new rail.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Changes Public Meeting Format After Disruptions
The City of Tulsa has changed the format of some public meetings to limit disruptions from people who think a planning document is part of a government plan to seize property and implement the Green New Deal. Tulsa is updating the comprehensive plan, through a process called PlaniTulsa, and is...
