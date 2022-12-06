ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing

Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in

Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Lexington-based farmer nonprofit provides disaster relief

The Fellowship of Christian Farmers, a Lexington-based nonprofit with a mission to provide relief from disasters and spread a message of Christian faith, is searching for volunteers and donations. The organization does humanitarian work in some of the hardest-hit areas across the country, coordinating efforts by volunteer farmers to repair...
LEXINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Director: CIRA doing well as business travel slows

While passenger traffic is up 13.6% at the Central Illinois Regional Airport through the first three quarters of the year, airport director Carl Olson said ongoing recovery from the pandemic is not as fast as it was last year. "CIRA came back in 2021 very quickly, quicker than the other...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

A wild life: How a Bloomington animal rescuer became the Local Tarzan

Chase Cavalera wears open-toed, slide-on shoes for a reason. Cavalera is a wildlife rescue volunteer. Over the past six years, he’s become Bloomington-Normal’s unofficial go-to helper for those who spot an injured squirrel in their backyard, a young rabbit trapped in a chain-link fence, or a pregnant opossum in their dumpster.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy