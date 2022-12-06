Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
wglt.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
wglt.org
McLean County reports 2 COVID deaths; county remains at medium transmission
McLean County saw an uptick in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this week. The county remains at medium COVID transmission. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) on Friday reported two more COVID-related deaths: a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s. Neither was associated with a long-term care facility.
wglt.org
Lexington sculptor talks community-supported art, a scrap metal elephant — and running for president
On the east side of old Route 66 as you approach Lexington, there’s an 11-foot elephant statue called “American Standard” made of scrap metal and other trinkets. But this is not your typical roadside attraction — it’s the political platform of artist Kasey Wells, who ran for president as a write-in candidate in 2020.
wglt.org
Lexington-based farmer nonprofit provides disaster relief
The Fellowship of Christian Farmers, a Lexington-based nonprofit with a mission to provide relief from disasters and spread a message of Christian faith, is searching for volunteers and donations. The organization does humanitarian work in some of the hardest-hit areas across the country, coordinating efforts by volunteer farmers to repair...
wglt.org
Director: CIRA doing well as business travel slows
While passenger traffic is up 13.6% at the Central Illinois Regional Airport through the first three quarters of the year, airport director Carl Olson said ongoing recovery from the pandemic is not as fast as it was last year. "CIRA came back in 2021 very quickly, quicker than the other...
wglt.org
A wild life: How a Bloomington animal rescuer became the Local Tarzan
Chase Cavalera wears open-toed, slide-on shoes for a reason. Cavalera is a wildlife rescue volunteer. Over the past six years, he’s become Bloomington-Normal’s unofficial go-to helper for those who spot an injured squirrel in their backyard, a young rabbit trapped in a chain-link fence, or a pregnant opossum in their dumpster.
wglt.org
Police say one person is dead after a crash in southeast Bloomington
Authorities say one person is dead after a crash Friday night in southeast Bloomington. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near Ireland Grove Road and Hershey Road, Bloomington Police said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. As of around 8:40 p.m., police were still...
wglt.org
Matthew Curry plays one night at the Castle — expect rock guitar with a singer/songwriter vibe
It’s been 10 years since musician Matthew Curry graduated from Bloomington High School, and life is pretty good for the boy wonder known for ripping guitar runs. He landed early success, opening for mentors like Steve Miller and Peter Frampton, and moved to Nashville four years ago to make a go of it there with his new bride.
Comments / 0