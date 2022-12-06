LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested after the Lexington Police Department said the man was found on a school campus talking to students about drugs. According to Chief Terrence Green, 23-year-old Dylan Silber was found on campus dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO