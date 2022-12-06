ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
Flying Magazine

Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue

The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
OHIO STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet

On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
The Verge

Alphabet’s Wing shows off drone deliveries from new command center

Wing, the delivery-by-drone company under Alphabet’s umbrella, is revealing its new remote operations center where pilots can monitor multiple missions at a time. Its latest facility is stationed in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, the same place it's been operating local deliveries for companies like Walgreens. The Texas location...
TEXAS STATE
Albany Herald

Start your week smart: Ukraine, Winter storm, Bangladesh, Lockerbie, Grant Wahl

If all goes according to plan, NASA's Orion spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific later today. The agency's Artemis I mission, the next step in preparing to return humans to the moon, lifted off on November 16. The uncrewed spacecraft traveled beyond the moon, reaching a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth -- farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.
defensenews.com

Tomorrow’s ‘Top Guns’ will have uncrewed jets flying in the formation

Maverick’s next wingman might be a drone. Make that four or five collaborative combat aircraft, or CCA, working together to execute a set of “plays” with minimal direction from a human pilot, who “quarterbacks” the mission from a formation positioned near those drones. That’s the...
CBS News

Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls on FAA to change how it tests airplane seat sizes

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bill on Thursday that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to rethink how it tests airline seat sizes. The proposed legislation, called the Emergency Vacating of Aircraft Cabin (EVAC) Act, would require the FAA to look at how children, seniors, disabled people and carry-on bags can impact aircraft evacuation times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy