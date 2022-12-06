ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The Lima Family YMCA is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event will be held in rooms 305 and 306. Children must remain with adult/family members. The breakfast is $3 for members and $4 for non-members. Families can register at the YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, or at www.limaymca.net.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Minutes from Lions Meeting on December 7, 2022

The Kenton Lions club held the Annual Christmas Dinner meeting on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 16 members and 5 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and Lion...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

HC BPA Collecting Clothing Items at HSLC

Hardin County Business and Professional Women’s Club is collecting socks and slippers for Hardin County needy students at HSLC in Kenton. This is a combined effort with Kappa Chapter (Hardin and Wyandot Counties) of Delta Kappa Gamma International, Hardin County Retired Teacher Association, as well as public donors. The...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Christmas Market Scheduled in Kenton

A Christmas Market will be held on Saturday December 16. It will go from 3 until 8pm at the Coterie in downtown Kenton. There will be shopping opportunities, santa photos, baked goods, hot cocoa and more. Several local vendors will be participating.
KENTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

It’s been an honor

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Lima Symphony Orchestra Returning to MLJ Library

The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s popular Symphony Storytime program returned to libraries this month. The program focuses on the wonder of winter and features musicians from the Lima Symphony Orchestra. They will be at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library in Kenton on Thursday December 22 at 11AM.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

KES Students Make Cards for KHS Grad Overseas

Kindergarten, First and Second students at Kenton Elementary School made Christmas cards for a young soldier from Kenton that was deployed on Thanksgiving Day. Kenton High School Class of 2021 graduate Tyler Buxton flew overseas with other soldiers. The students learned the distance in miles that Kenton is from where...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Obituary For Deborah L. Gilley

Deborah L. Gilley, age 65, of Findlay and formerly of Kenton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Manor at Greendale in Findlay. She was born to parents, Jesse C. and Phyllis J. (Ford) Gilley Sr. on May 15, 1957 in Kenton, Ohio. Debi was a graduate of Kenton...
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Local Realtor Sponsoring Free Holiday Movie

Century 21 Sunway Realty will present a free movie day. The movie The Lost Christmas will be shown starting at 11 this Saturday morning December 10 at Kenton Theater 3. Snacks will be provided and there will be gifts for everyone who attends. In addition, there will be a boys...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Marion OSP Post Announces Trooper of the Year

Marion – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthias L. Carson has been selected 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Marion Post. The selection of Trooper Carson, 25, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Marion Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Marion Post chose Trooper Carson based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
MARION, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Hardin County to Receive State Grant to Demolish Blighted Properties

Nearly 2300 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties around Ohio will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Hardin County Board...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Governor Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Sheila Bailey

Note: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Description: Ms. Bailey suffers from dementia and should not be left alone for more than an hour. On December 5, 2022 at 7:31 PM, Ms. Bailey was dropped off at the hospital, walked away, and has failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Beulah Rd in the city of Columbus 43224.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Lighting up the way for Christmas

The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH

